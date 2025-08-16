Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis: Golden Cross Intact as SEC Confirms Joint Appeal

Key Notes

Ripple (XRP) price rebounded 2% on Saturday, Aug 16, holding firm above the $3 support despite broader market weakness.

SEC and Ripple jointly moved to dismiss appeals in their $125 million case, awaiting final approval from the Court of Appeals.

The resolution will enforce Ripple’s penalty but uphold Judge Torres’ ruling that XRP is not a security in secondary trading.

XRP Price Holds $3 as Ripple–SEC Case Nears Final Resolution

Ripple (XRP) price climbed 2% on Saturday, August 16, stabilizing above the $3 support despite a sharp decline in broader market interest.

On Friday, XRP briefly tested 10-day lows near $3 as weaker-than-expected US PPI data triggered aggressive sell-offs across global financial markets. Crypto markets stabilized for a weekend recovery after constructive talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday calmed investors’ frayed nerves.

For XRP, however, another crucial factor that prevented a decisive breakdown below $3 was the latest development in Ripple’s long-running battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

http://twitter.com/FilanLaw/status/1956485249367502975

As reported by defense lawyer James Filan on Friday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a status report with the appellate court confirming that both sides had formally requested dismissal.

The update boosted short-term interest in XRP, with the price rebounding as high as $3.12 on Saturday, as both parties reaffirmed their desire to finalize terms and bring a final closure to the long-running lawsuit.

From a price perspective, holding above the $3 level despite Friday’s macro-driven sell pressure signals market conviction in XRP’s short-term upside prospects. With bull traders willing to defend the $3 support aggressively, the imminent final dismissal of the SEC case could form a catalyst for significant capital inflows.

While broader market momentum is yet to make a full bullish tilt, the improved legal clarity could potentially sustain XRP’s consolidation above $3 and set the stage for a fresh rally once macro conditions stabilize.

Ripple Price Forecast: Golden Cross Remains Intact Above $3 Support

XRP’s daily chart shows price action holding at $3.10 after recovering from Friday’s test of $3.00. The recent pullback has yet to invalidate last week’s golden cross formation, with the 5, 8, and 13-day moving averages converging above the intraday candle.

The bullish crossover between the 5-day and 13-day MA at $3.07 continues to provide underlying support, signaling that momentum remains skewed toward the upside despite volatile market swings in the last 48 hours.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 51.28, close to neutral territory, with room to expand higher if buying volume re-emerges. More so, the upper wick of the daily timeframe XRPUSD candle pressing against the short-term moving averages is a bullish consolidation signal that often precedes a decisive breakout.

With support firmly established at $3, the next resistance levels lie near $3.20 and $3.35, where sellers previously capped last week’s rally.

If bullish momentum builds and short sellers fail to defend these levels, XRP could extend its recovery toward $3.65, testing the 2025 peak recorded in July.

Conversely, failure to hold $3 would trigger a deep retreat towards the $2.50 support zone. However, with the golden cross signal intact amid imminent closure to the Ripple vs. SEC case, this scenario remains unlikely in the near term.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.