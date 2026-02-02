Robert Kiyosaki Has “Cash in Hand” to Buy Gold, Bitcoin, Silver Crash

Key Notes

Robert Kiyosaki said the crash in gold, silver, and Bitcoin is a buying opportunity.

He said that he is holding cash to deploy capital across the three assets.

Silver dropped more than 40% in two days, leading a broader commodity sell-off.

Rich Dad, Poor Dad author and investor Robert Kiyosaki said the recent sell-off in gold, silver, and Bitcoin BTC $77 615 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $1.55 T Vol. 24h: $83.19 B is a buying opportunity, not a warning sign. He pitched the move as a market-wide sale and said he is holding cash and waiting to spread it into all three assets.

Kiyosaki compared the current move to consumer behavior during retail discounts. He said weaker hands sell during market crashes, while stronger capital steps in to accumulate. According to him, gold, silver, and Bitcoin have already gone on sale, and further buying will follow once prices settle.

DIfFERENCE BETWEEN Rich People and Poor People: When Walmart has a SALE poor people rush in and buy, buy, buy. Yet when the Financial Asset Market has a sale….a.k.a…..CRASH…

the poor sell and run….while the rich rush in….and buy, buy, buy. The gold, silver, and Bitcoin… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 1, 2026

Commodities Lead the Correction

The sell-off has been sharp in traditional markets as silver fell more than 40% in two days, one of its steepest short-term drops in recent years. The decline triggered a broad sell-off across commodities.

Market analyst Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin absorbed the initial shock over the weekend but later stalled as commodities took the heaviest damage. He noted that crypto historically follows commodities lower during corrections and outperforms only after commodities form a clear bottom.

Silver extends the correction, as it's down more than 40% in two days. Massive bloodbath. $BTC has felt this over the weekend, but it has stagnated in the last few hours, when commodities have felt the most pain. Remember, when commodities fall, crypto follows. When… pic.twitter.com/zAdHXhhaRd — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) February 2, 2026

Bear Market Risk Signals

A CryptoQuant analyst said the ‘Supply in Loss’ metric has risen to around 44%, a level that historically appears at the start of bear markets rather than during healthy corrections.

At the same time, Supply in Profit is falling while Bitcoin still trades above its realized price. In prior cycles, this combination marked the early phase of a bear market rather than a reset for another rally.

BTC Supply in Profit | Source: CryptoQuant

The analyst noted that past market bottoms formed only after Supply in Loss expanded further. Current data does not show that process as complete.

Meanwhile, market analyst Ran Neuner said Bitcoin has been in a bear market since Oct. 10. Using the four-year cycle as a base case, he said the bottom could form around October 2026.

It’s clear that Bitcoin is in a bear market and has been since 10/10. Now the question is how long and how bad? If we follow the typical 4-year cycle , we are looking at 365 days to the bottom (October 2026) and a drawdown to or below the 200w MA. That’s now at $57000. That… — Ran Neuner (@cryptomanran) February 1, 2026

Neuner pointed to the 200-week moving average near $57,000 as a typical bear market target. He also said a less severe drawdown could see Bitcoin hold closer to $69,000, the prior cycle high.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.