‘I Will Buy More Bitcoin When Crash is Over’: Robert Kiyosaki

Key Notes

Kiyosaki plans to buy more Bitcoin when the crash ends, confirming he is not selling.

He cited global debt concerns and the idea of “The Big Print” as key factors.

He highlights cash flow lessons and urges continued learning during market shifts.

Robert Kiyosaki disclosed that he will buy more Bitcoin when the damning market selloff is over. He shared this view on X as Bitcoin trades near $95,664.50.

In his post on X, he added that he is not selling because he does not need cash right now. According to him, many people sell when markets fall because they need to raise cash for their daily needs.

Additionally, he highlighted global debt as a significant concern. He mentioned that rising debt could push governments to increase the money supply.

TWO MORE THINGS: 1: I willl buy more Bitcoin when crash is over. There are only 21 million Bitcoins. 2: If you have a Cashflow Game form a Cashflow Club and bring Birds of Feather together…. Teach and learn together. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 15, 2025

He refers to this idea as “The Big Print,” a term he credits to Lawrence Lepard. He noted that such a move could lift the value of Bitcoin, gold, silver, and Ethereum. He revealed that these assets might gain strength if people lose trust in traditional money.

Kiyosaki reiterated that he is not giving advice. He said he is only sharing what he is doing. In his words, people who need money may choose to sell their assets. He emphasized that each person must act based on personal needs and resources.

Meanwhile, Coinspeaker earlier reported that Robert Kiyosaki urged investors to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum amid what he calls the “end of the US dollar.” His remarks followed Citadel CEO Ken Griffin’s observation that investors are moving away from the dollar and toward hard assets.

Views on Cash Flow and Lessons From Past Mistakes

In a separate update on X, Kiyosaki noted that consistent cash flow helped shape his financial path. He named real estate, oil wells, cattle, and private deals as assets that brought him income. He also added that he does not trust stocks or bonds, though he shared that others may see value in them.

He recalled past mistakes and how they taught him how to manage money. He noted that fear often leads to quick decisions when markets swing. He explained that he faced fear in earlier years and learned from those moments. He added that these lessons helped him build a stronger financial base.

In other Bitcoin news, Coinspeaker reported that MicroStrategy’s executive chairman, Michael Saylor, has addressed rumors circulating that Strategy is selling its Bitcoin holdings. Saylor dismissed the claims, stating that the company is, in fact, continuing to acquire more Bitcoin.

Still, the price of Bitcoin has fallen below $96,000, and it continues to trade with a market capitalization of around $1.9 trillion. Its daily trading volume is approximately $95.91 billion. The circulating supply remains near 19.94 million coins, with a maximum limit of 21 million.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.