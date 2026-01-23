Coinspeaker

Why Worry About Bitcoin, Gold, Silver? Robert Kiyosaki Remains Bullish

Robert Kiyosaki claims that daily price swings in Bitcoin, gold, and silver are irrelevant as long as US debt keeps rising and the dollar keeps losing value.

Parth Dubey
Key Notes

  • Robert Kiyosaki says rising US debt and dollar weakness matter more than short-term price moves.
  • He maintains a $200 silver target for 2026 while remaining bullish on BTC and gold.
  • Santiment data shows crypto social activity hitting one-year highs.

Robert Kiyosaki recently said he does not care if the price of gold, silver, or Bitcoin BTC $88 978 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $1.78 T Vol. 24h: $40.54 B goes up or down. As the US national debt keeps rising, and the purchasing power of the dollar keeps falling, the author of the best-selling book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, sees no reason to trade short-term moves.

Kiyosaki argued that policy mistakes at the Federal Reserve, the Treasury, and the US government make hard assets the safer long-term choice. He continues to advise his followers to remain consistent with gold, silver, and BTC buys, regardless of volatility.

 

Silver Is His Highest-Conviction Bet

Kiyosaki is especially bullish on silver. He calls silver superior to gold due to its role as both money and an industrial metal. According to the author, silver plays the same role in the technology age that iron played during the industrial age.

Silver traded near $5 per ounce in 1990. In 2026, it trades around $92 per ounce. Kiyosaki believes silver will reach $200 per ounce before the end of 2026. However, he has admitted that the call could be wrong.

 

Attention Rotating Back to Crypto

Santiment data shows a sharp rise in crypto-related social discussions, reaching one-year highs. They shared a chart comparing social volume for crypto, gold, and silver over the past year.

Gold mentions spiked first between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15. Silver mentions surged next between Dec. 26 and Dec. 28. Crypto mentions followed with a strong spike between Jan. 18 and Jan. 21.

At the same time, Bitcoin price remained weak relative to metals. Over the past year, silver gained 214%, gold rose 77%, while Bitcoin fell 16%. Despite the price lag, crypto discussion volume has now overtaken both gold and silver. Historically, Santiment data shows that attention often shifts before bulls return to crypto.

Bitcoin Below $90K, Network Metrics Stay Weak

Bitcoin continues to trade below the key $90,000 level. According to Bitcoin Vector, network growth is at its lowest point since the 2022 capitulation. Liquidity is also falling sharply. This same setup in 2022 led to a long consolidation phase before a major liquidity bottom and a strong bull run.

However, there is a difference. Since early January 2026, price rallies have been driven mainly by small-cap tokens, not Bitcoin, a sign of speculation rather than real adoption. Bitcoin dominance has not reclaimed its trend, and network growth remains weak.

For a sustainable move higher, Bitcoin needs to lead again. Dominance must rise, liquidity must recover, and network growth must turn up. Until that happens, the foundation remains fragile.

