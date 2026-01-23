Key Notes

Robert Kiyosaki recently said he does not care if the price of gold, silver, or Bitcoin BTC $88 978 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $1.78 T Vol. 24h: $40.54 B goes up or down. As the US national debt keeps rising, and the purchasing power of the dollar keeps falling, the author of the best-selling book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, sees no reason to trade short-term moves.

Kiyosaki argued that policy mistakes at the Federal Reserve, the Treasury, and the US government make hard assets the safer long-term choice. He continues to advise his followers to remain consistent with gold, silver, and BTC buys, regardless of volatility.

Q: Do I care when the price of gold silver or Bitcoin go up or down? A: No. I do not care. Q: Why Not? A: Because I know the national debt of the US keeps going up and the purchasing power of the US dollar keeps going down. Q: Why worry about the price of gold, silver,… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 23, 2026

Silver Is His Highest-Conviction Bet

Kiyosaki is especially bullish on silver. He calls silver superior to gold due to its role as both money and an industrial metal. According to the author, silver plays the same role in the technology age that iron played during the industrial age.

Silver traded near $5 per ounce in 1990. In 2026, it trades around $92 per ounce. Kiyosaki believes silver will reach $200 per ounce before the end of 2026. However, he has admitted that the call could be wrong.

WHY SILVER is SUPERIOR Gold and silver have been money for thousands of years. But…in today’s Technology Age….silver is elevated into an economic structural metal…. much like iron was the structural metal of

the Industrial Age. In 1990…silver was approximately

$ 5.00 an… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 22, 2026

Attention Rotating Back to Crypto

Santiment data shows a sharp rise in crypto-related social discussions, reaching one-year highs. They shared a chart comparing social volume for crypto, gold, and silver over the past year.

Gold mentions spiked first between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15. Silver mentions surged next between Dec. 26 and Dec. 28. Crypto mentions followed with a strong spike between Jan. 18 and Jan. 21.

🌎 As uncertainty about the world's future landscape heightens, investors have very clearly made a shift toward precious metals. In the past year, price returns are as follows: 🥈 Silver: +214%

🥇 Gold: +77%

🪙 Bitcoin: -16% 📈 On one hand, this could be considered a bullish… pic.twitter.com/40vIPa4BMK — Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 22, 2026

At the same time, Bitcoin price remained weak relative to metals. Over the past year, silver gained 214%, gold rose 77%, while Bitcoin fell 16%. Despite the price lag, crypto discussion volume has now overtaken both gold and silver. Historically, Santiment data shows that attention often shifts before bulls return to crypto.

Bitcoin Below $90K, Network Metrics Stay Weak

Bitcoin continues to trade below the key $90,000 level. According to Bitcoin Vector, network growth is at its lowest point since the 2022 capitulation. Liquidity is also falling sharply. This same setup in 2022 led to a long consolidation phase before a major liquidity bottom and a strong bull run.

As discussed yesterday, Bitcoin’s Network Growth is currently carving out lows not seen since the 2022 capitulation, while Liquidity continues to decline sharply. In 2022, this exact setup preceded a long consolidation phase that only resolved after a major liquidity bottom,… https://t.co/rrkMjL5gG9 pic.twitter.com/l9m2E2SgVe — Bitcoin Vector (@bitcoinvector) January 20, 2026

However, there is a difference. Since early January 2026, price rallies have been driven mainly by small-cap tokens, not Bitcoin, a sign of speculation rather than real adoption. Bitcoin dominance has not reclaimed its trend, and network growth remains weak.

For a sustainable move higher, Bitcoin needs to lead again. Dominance must rise, liquidity must recover, and network growth must turn up. Until that happens, the foundation remains fragile.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.