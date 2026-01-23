SEC, CFTC Plan Harmonization Event on Jan. 27 amid Drop in Crypto Probes

Key Notes

The SEC and CFTC will hold a joint event on January 27.

The SEC opened 13 crypto enforcement actions in 2025, down sharply from 2024.

The agency closed 29 crypto cases in 2025.

US regulators are preparing a public reset on crypto oversight under President Donald Trump’s crypto-friendly administration. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will hold a joint event on Jan. 27 to discuss better coordination between the two agencies.

The session will be led by SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins and CFTC Chairman Michael S. Selig. Both chairs said previous market rules have forced participants to deal with unclear lines between agencies.

The goal of the meeting is to form a shared path that promotes innovation while backing domestic markets.

Crypto Enforcement Falls in 2025

SEC crypto cases dropped in 2025, according to a Cornerstone Research report released this month. The agency opened 13 crypto-related enforcement actions during the year. That is down from 33 cases in 2024, a 60% drop.

Of those 13 actions, five were filed under former SEC Chair Gary Gensler before his departure in January. The remaining eight actions were initiated under Atkins’ leadership. All of them were tied to allegations of fraud, and none targeted registration or market structure issues alone.

This suggests a strong focus on misconduct rather than broader regulatory actions against industry participants.

The SEC also closed out 29 crypto cases during the year. Seven were dismissed outright after Atkins took office. Several of the dismissed cases involved major platforms including Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, Robinhood Crypto, and Crypto.com.

Monetary penalties on digital-asset firms also dropped. The SEC imposed $142 million in penalties on crypto firms in 2025, less than 3% of the amount imposed in 2024.

Policy Shift Under New Leadership

Since Atkins took office in April 2025, the SEC has moved away from broad market actions to a more crypto-friendly approach. The agency has also launched a Crypto Task Force led by Commissioner Hester Peirce to draft a clear ruleset for digital assets.

Atkins previously served as an SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008. During that period, he backed clear rules, steady enforcement standards, and cost review before action. Those priorities are now returning to the agency.

