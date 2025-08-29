SEI Price Jumps Following Spot ETF Filing by 21Shares

Key Notes

Earlier on Aug. 29, SEI price increased all the way to $0.31, following the development of 21Shares filing for a spot SEI ETF with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, Aug. 28. Market analysts are hopeful for the continuation of the rally, moving ahead with the expectations of SEI moving to $1 and beyond.

Analysts Predict SEI Price Breakout Soon

SEI is trading near $0.30, up 3.33% on the day, with a market capitalization of around $1.82 billion and a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $210 million. Amid this strong demand, 21Shares made a quick move by filing for a spot SEI ETF on Thursday.

This market scale makes SEI suitable for a specialized ETF, potentially attracting more institutional inflows. Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez reported that as long as SEI price maintains the support at $0.288, it could rally to $0.345 in the short term.

$SEI is coiling in a triangle. The next move could be a bounce off $0.288 toward $0.345. pic.twitter.com/ZDXD8JO3Fu — Ali (@ali_charts) August 28, 2025

Other market analysts believe that if a strong bullish sentiment persists, SEI could jump all the way to its 2024 high of $0.70 and further to $1. Back in June, SEI dominated DeFi activity, registering 368% growth in fee revenue. Similarly, the total value locked (TVL) surged all the way to $611 million.

$SEI bounced back from a crucial support level and is likely to close a strong weekly. Wouldn't be surprised with a run to $0.60 from here. pic.twitter.com/KGMfLjCSjb — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 28, 2025

Spot SEI ETF Will Come With Staking Rewards

According to the S-1 SEC Filing, the 21Shares Sei (SEI) ETF is a passive fund designed to track the CF SEI-Dollar Reference Rate (New York Variant) from CF Benchmarks. The ETF does not employ leverage or derivatives, and its creation/redemption process can be completed in cash or in-kind. Moreover, Coinbase Custody will serve as the fund’s custodian.

A notable feature is that the ETF may include rewards from staking a portion of SEI. However, this is contingent on the sponsor determining that there are no legal or tax risks.

The SEC has historically delayed decisions on staking features in Grayscale’s spot ETH funds, with a final ruling expected by October 2025. This indicates that altcoin ETFs looking to offer staking rewards will face strict regulatory scrutiny.

