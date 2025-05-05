Key Notes

Backed by US Treasuries, USD1 will reportedly serve as the settlement currency for a $2 billion investment from Abu Dhabi-backed MGX.

Warren has raised alarm about the GENIUS Act, which aims to establish a US regulatory framework for stablecoins.

She alleges the bill could facilitate financial profiteering by Trump and his associates, labeling it as a move that "greenlights corruption".

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has raised major red flags about Donald Trump’s association with the crypto industry and the recent $2 billion deal backed by the United Arab Emirates, calling it a pathway to huge corruption. As a result, she has urged the US Senate to stop the crypto legislation and the GENIUS Act, ahead of this week.

The Trump family stablecoin surged to 7th largest in the world because of a shady crypto deal with the United Arab Emirates—a foreign government that will give them a crazy amount of money. The Senate shouldn’t pass a crypto bill this week to facilitate this kind of corruption. pic.twitter.com/4is9KgpXQb — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 4, 2025

Senator Warren Attacks USD1 Stablecoin

In her fresh attack on the Trump family, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren referred to the newly launched USD1 stablecoin, backed by short-term US Treasuries. This stablecoin has been issued by Donald Trump’s Defi project, World Liberty Financial.

The global stablecoin market currently surpasses $245 billion in circulation. According to CoinGecko, USD1 ranks seventh among stablecoins, with most being backed by short-term US Treasuries and other real-world debt instruments.

World Liberty’s USD1 will play a pivotal role as the settlement currency for MGX’s $2 billion investment in Binance, the global cryptocurrency exchange.

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund is backing MGX, with Witkoff publicly announcing the deal last week during a crypto convention in Dubai, seated alongside Eric Trump.

Stop Crypto Legislation aka GENIUS Act

Senator Elizabeth Warren has been actively questioning Donald Trump’s association with the crypto industry, adding that the President and his peers are filling up their pockets by bending the rules.

While referring to the crypto legislation aka GENIUS Act last week, which seeks to establish the first US regulatory framework for stablecoins, Senator Warren said:

“This is a bill that would make it even easier for the president and his family to profit off their own stablecoin and oversee their own financial company.”

While further questioning Senate’s inaction in a Trump-associated crypto deal, Senator Warren called it “corruption in plain sight”. She warned that by advancing related legislation, lawmakers are effectively “greenlighting the grift”.

The GENIUS Act bill, sponsored by Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), gained bipartisan backing in March when it passed the Senate Banking Committee and is set for a floor vote this week.

