Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Weak Bounce Signals Trouble — Is a Bigger Drop Coming?

Shiba Inu is barely holding on as price prediction turns bearish.

SHIB is hovering near $0.0000053 after a brutal 21.5% slide in February, and the daily structure has clearly turned bearish. Every bounce keeps getting capped under $0.0000065, where overhead supply and trapped longs are sitting heavy.

The broader backdrop is not helping. The Fear & Greed Index is stuck at 10, deep in Extreme Fear. Meme coins have taken the hardest hit during this risk-off wave. Only about a third of SHIB’s trading days last month closed green.

Right now, relief rallies are weak. And sentiment is colder than it has been in months.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Supply Zone Overhead, Key Levels to Watch

SHIB is still in a clear short-term downtrend. Lower highs. Lower lows. Every bounce getting sold.

Price is hanging just above the $0.0000053 demand zone. That level is the only thing keeping this from sliding faster. It has already been tested, and the reaction was not strong. If $0.0000053 breaks with momentum, the next stop is the psychological $0.0000050 area.

Overhead resistance is layered. First around $0.0000058. Then heavier supply near $0.0000060. Above that sits $0.0000066, where the last major breakdown started. Bulls need to reclaim at least $0.0000060 to show real structural improvement.

RSI around 38 signals weakness, not capitulation. There is still room for another leg down before conditions get stretched. Right now, this is still a sell-the-bounce setup. Below $0.0000060, rallies are just relief moves. Lose $0.0000053, and the next flush likely accelerates.

On-chain data is not giving bulls much comfort.

The Accumulation/Distribution line keeps trending lower on the daily chart. That usually means steady net selling, not quiet accumulation. Whale behavior is also inconsistent. Instead of coordinated buying that often marks a bottom, recent flows show more distribution than conviction.

Exchange data adds to the caution. When tokens move onto exchanges during a dip and are not matched by strong outflows to cold storage, it often signals preparation to sell rather than buy. That pattern is showing up in SHIB right now.

Even the recent 5.55% bounce to $0.00000633 lacked depth. It did not attract the kind of sustained demand that forms a real base. For now, supply still appears heavier than demand beneath the surface.

