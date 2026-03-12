Metaplanet Inc, often referred to as Japan’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has announced the establishment of two wholly owned subsidiaries to streamline its operations and bolster its aggressive Bitcoin-to-USD reserve strategy.

The Tokyo-listed firm revealed the formation of ‘Bitcoin Japan’ in its home market and ‘Metaplanet Income’ in the United States, a move designed to separate its strategic holding activities from operational revenue generation.

According to the announcement, the restructuring allows the parent company to focus on global strategic alignment while the new entities execute specific mandates.

Bitcoin Japan will focus on media, branding, and education in the domestic market, using the company’s ‘bitcoin.jp’ domain. Meanwhile, Metaplanet Income will operate in Miami, focusing on corporate treasury management and exchange services. This news dropped as Bitcoin climbed +1.5% overnight, reclaiming $70,000 for the 9th time in the past month.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Structuring for Growth: Bitcoin Japan and Metaplanet Income

The strategic reorganization divides Metaplanet’s business into distinct lanes, ensuring that its massive Bitcoin accumulation does not hinder operational flexibility. By establishing Bitcoin Japan in Tokyo, the firm aims to capitalize on the country’s growing interest in digital assets.

This subsidiary is tasked with identifying new business opportunities, managing marketing initiatives, and driving adoption through the premier ‘bitcoin.jp’ web property. This positions the firm at the center of Japan’s crypto news cycles, leveraging its brand to foster a stronger domestic ecosystem.

Simultaneously, the creation of Metaplanet Income in the US represents a functional pivot. Based out of its Miami hub, this entity will manage the firm’s option overlay strategies and Bitcoin-focused corporate treasury operations.

This separation is critical for risk management, allowing the parent company to isolate its treasury assets, currently totaling 35,102 BTC, per CoinGecko data, from the volatility of active income generation. CEO Simon Gerovich has previously emphasized the need for agility in their BTC strategy, noting that clear operational lines attract different investor types.

The restructuring comes shortly after the company reiterated that Metaplanet will continue with Bitcoin buying despite market volatility, signaling that this organizational change is a foundation for further scaling, not a pause.

(SOURCE: Yahoo Finance)

Strategic Context and Comparison to Michael Saylor’s Strategy

Metaplanet’s decision to compartmentalize its operations mirrors the evolution seen in other major institutional holders. By isolating the treasury function, the company aligns itself with established corporate finance playbooks used by US firms.

This approach allows the operational side of the business to generate cash flow without being solely defined by the fluctuating value of the underlying asset reserves.

The move draws inevitable comparisons to Strategy (MicroStrategy), the American software firm that pioneered the corporate Bitcoin standard. While MicroStrategy keeps its software business and treasury somewhat integrated, the distinction in valuation models often confuses traditional analysts.

Recently, Strategy stock plunged following clearer reporting on paper losses, highlighting the risks Metaplanet hopes to mitigate through clearer corporate structures.

As the fourth-largest public holder of Bitcoin in Asia, Metaplanet is effectively creating a diversified conglomerate where the sum of the parts, i.e., media, treasury, and exchange services, can be valued independently. This is a sign of maturation for the sector; companies are moving beyond simple “buy and hold” tactics toward building robust infrastructure that supports the asset class.

