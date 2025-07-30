Shiba Inu Price Can Still Soar 500% According to Top Analyst

Key Notes

Javon Marks, a top crypto analyst, has reiterated his optimism about Shiba Inu's future price action.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001298, but he noted that it could see a 500% upside to hit $0.000081.

Beyond SHIB, Best Wallet offers users considerable appreciation for their capital with its ongoing presale.

Javon Marks, a top crypto analyst, has taken to X to reiterate his optimism about the future price action of Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000013 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $7.52 B Vol. 24h: $238.74 M . Though the crypto asset is currently a few percent down in 24 hours, he claimed that SHIB is exhibiting continued bullish momentum, especially after it recorded a multi-year trendline breakout.

Potential for Further Shiba Inu Price Breakout

Based on CoinMarketCap data at the time of this writing, SHIB traded at $0.00001298. This price level corresponds with a 4.82% decline over the last 24 hours. This crypto has been on a steady decline this past week, recording up to 15% in losses. The reduction in the token’s surge this past month, which came in at a moderate 12.2%, can be attributed to this downtime.

Not deterred by this dip, Marks is maintaining his target of the coin at $0.000081. He had initially projected this breakout around mid-July when he confirmed that SHIB had seen a breakthrough of the resisting trendline. This was the period when the analyst first stated that the $0.000081 target was “being maintained.”

$SHIB (Shiba Inu)'s breakout TARGET AT $0.000081 is being MAINTAINED. We project a more than 500% upside to reach it in response to the pictured resisting trend break! https://t.co/tTEkAiGbPu pic.twitter.com/x6PvBCBSoS — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) July 12, 2025

This means that Shiba Inu would need to register an upside of more than 500% from current price levels to hit Mark’s forecasted level. To this end, the analyst shared a chart that showed SHIB breaking out of a long-standing downward resistance trendline that initially came from its earlier all-time highs (ATHs).

The chart’s timestamp suggests that SHIB is still in a consolidation phase. It has reached a level

where it is trading above the critical breakout zone but below its primary resistance levels. On a closer look at the chart, two key bullish price targets, $0.000081 and $0.00011532, are highlighted, representing potential upside zones should momentum build further.

The published chart highlights a downtrend, a confirmed breakout, and a successful retest of former resistance as support. All these features, Marks says, are a potential foundation for significant price movement. The analyst is quite optimistic that the upside could run above 500% if the pattern holds.

An increase in SHIB burn rate could also contribute to pushing the price of the memecoin to new levels in the future.

