Solana SOL $139.7 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $78.83 B Vol. 24h: $6.16 B moved above $140 on Jan. 12 while Bitcoin BTC $90 645 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $1.81 T Vol. 24h: $36.14 B and Ether ETH $3 114 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $375.72 B Vol. 24h: $17.88 B remained mostly flat. The altcoin is eyeing a key resistance zone at $145, a level that has capped prices several times over the past few months.

At the time of writing, SOL is trading around $140.2, up by 3% in the past day. The token posts a 220% surge in 24-hour trading volume, according to the data by CoinMarketCap.

Network Activity Shows Slowdown

Despite the price rebound, network data shows a weaker base. Data by Santiment shows weekly new wallet creation peaked near 30.2 million in November 2024 but has since fallen sharply to around 7.3 million.

DeFi data also shows weakness. According to DeFiLlama, Solana’s total value locked stands at $9.06 billion, down about 30% from its $12.9 billion peak before the October market crash.

This suggests a major drop in user growth compared to earlier expansion phases.

Past SOL rallies were supported by strong network growth and capital flow. According to analysts, the ongoing disconnect could result in a rejection at $145 resistance level if activity does not recover.

Price Strength Returns, but Struggle Possible

Analyst Altcoin Sherpa said SOL’s 4-hour exponential moving averages look the healthiest since September 2025. The chart shows price holding above the 25, 50, and 100-period EMAs. The longer 200 EMA near the $133 area acts as a rising support.

This structure suggests that traders are buying the dips. However, sellers have defended the $145 level repeatedly since late 2025. A failure to close above this zone could lead to a pullback toward the $130–$135 range.

A high-volume close above $145 would confirm the bullish case with the next potential target toward $165–$180.

Despite the ongoing price volatility, Solana ETFs continue to see support. Since their launch in late October 2025, these funds have seen outflows on only three occasions. Total net inflows now exceed $816 million amid consistent institutional demand.

Subbd Raises $1.4M Amid Growing Demand

Amid growing altcoin adoption, Subbd is drawing growing interest in the digital subscription space. The platform aims to reshape the $85 billion content market using a token-based model built around artificial intelligence.

Subbd focuses on giving both users more control, clearer value, and direct ownership over content access. It operates as an AI-driven creator platform backed by a network of more than 250 million fans.

The Ethereum-based SUBBD is the native crypto token. It unlocks exclusive content, premium AI tools, and direct engagement features for holders.

Users who stake SUBBD enjoy benefits such as private livestreams, limited-edition content, and behind-the-scenes creator updates. The platform currently offers staking rewards of up to 20%.

SUBBD is now in the final stage of its crypto presale ahead of its planned exchange listing. The presale has raised around $1.44 million so far amid early demand. On our website, you can find out how to buy SUBBD.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.