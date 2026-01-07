Solana Treasury Firm DeFi Dev Corp. Ventures Into Yield Farming

Key Notes

DeFi Dev Corp.

plans to put its SOL treasury to work instead of keeping the assets sitting idle.

The company will use Hylo’s yield strategies to compound SOL, support operational needs, and gain exposure to incentive programs.

Hylo has scaled to over $100 million in total value locked within four months and generates more than $6 million in annualized fees.

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Dev Corp. has announced plans to deploy part of its Solana SOL $135.6 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $76.56 B Vol. 24h: $5.40 B treasury into yield-generating on-chain strategies.

This shows a move by the firm towards better SOL treasury management instead of holding the digital assets idle.

Solana Treasury Firm DeFi Dev. Corp Partners With Hylo

DeFi Dev Corp. announced its recent partnership with Solana-based protocol Hylo.

Nasdaq-listed @defidevcorp has partnered with @hylo_so. A portion of its SOL treasury will be deployed into Solana-native yield strategies. Onchain yield will support:

– SOL accumulation

– Operations Public companies are beginning to actively manage crypto treasuries onchain. pic.twitter.com/8hwIr910AW — Capital Markets (@capitalmarkets) January 6, 2026

A portion of DeFi Development Corp.’s SOL holdings will be allocated to on-chain yield strategies offered through Hylo.

The goal here is to grow the firm’s SOL treasury while also supporting day-to-day operational needs.

The company’s Solana holdings will be put to work instead of keeping the assets dormant on the balance sheet.

The decision shows a broader trend among publicly listed companies treating crypto treasuries as operational assets rather than purely long-term, static holdings.

By deploying SOL into yield-generating protocols, DeFi Dev Corp. will boost returns while continuing with Solana exposure.

Speaking on the development, Joseph Onorati, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Dev Corp., said:

“This partnership with Hylo aligns directly with our strategy of actively compounding SOL and related assets through high-quality, Solana native yield opportunities. In addition to enhancing yield, participation in Hylo’s points program provides additional optionality and exposure to emerging incentive structures across the Solana ecosystem.”

Hylo’s Plan of Allocating Treasury Assets

Hylo’s recent growth appears to have played an essential role in the partnership. The protocol has expanded from launch to more than $100 million in total value locked within four months.

It has also generated over $6 million in annualized fees on the Solana network.

DeFi Dev Corp. said it will smartly allocate treasury assets into strategies designed to maximize returns and also contribute to the broader Solana DeFi ecosystem.

This move comes just as big players like Morgan Stanley hint at plans of delving into SOL products.

DeFi Dev Corp. saw a 6.2% increase in Solana per share (SPS) during the last quarter of 2025. The company’s native CFDV stock price has risen by 800% over the past year.

The company reported that its SPS has reached 0.0743, implying an annualized run rate of roughly 24.6%. This reflects the current pace of its SOL accumulation.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.