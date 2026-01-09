Key Notes

Hyperliquid liquidations led the market as Bitcoin slipped below $90,000.

Nearly $45 million was wiped out on Hyperliquid during two fast liquidation waves.

ETF outflows added pressure while HYPE showed signs of weakness.

Hyperliquid [NC] liquidations spiked on January 8 after Bitcoin BTC $91 260 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $1.82 T Vol. 24h: $44.73 B fell below $90,000.

This triggered a fast market shakeout that erased about $145 million in leveraged long positions across major exchanges within two hours.

Hyperliquid Liquidations Take Center Stage in Bitcoin Pullback

A sharp price move on January 9 set the tone for the session. CoinGlass data showed two liquidation waves within one hour. Around 07:00 UTC, about $88.23 million in longs were cleared.

A second wave followed near 08:00 UTC, wiping out another $57.02 million as Bitcoin briefly slipped under key support.

Hyperliquid liquidations made up the largest share of the damage. The exchange logged close to $45 million in forced closures during the sell-off.

It also hosted the biggest single order of the period, valued at $3.63 million.

During that hour, Hyperliquid liquidations accounted for nearly one-third of total losses, showing how fast leverage unwound on one venue.

Attention also stayed on HYPE. The platform remains a major hotbed for whale activity. Per Lookonchain data, one whale logged 8.09 million USDC on the platform to buy 59,458 SOL, indicating continued strong activity and potential upside for HYPE.

Whale 0xDAeF deposited 8.09M $USDC into Hyperliquid 4 hours ago and placed limit orders to buy 59,458 $SOL($8M) at prices between $133.88–$135.https://t.co/xxRoWbcFFc pic.twitter.com/SRPMt79Luo — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) January 9, 2026

Charts shared by analyst Ali Martinez showed a bearish flag on the 12-hour timeframe after a drop from the $36 area.

Price failed to hold near $28, keeping sellers active and risk elevated. Traders watched closely for direction after Hyperliquid liquidations eased later on.

Meanwhile, prominent Hyperliquid whale James Wynn closed his Bitcoin trade to take profits. Wynn then shifted into Ethereum while still holding a profitable PEPE long position.

Maxi Doge Presale Reaches $4.4 Million in Early Investor Funding

HYPE price could still see significant gains before the weekend ends, but right now investors are focused on Maxi Doge, a canine-themed crypto asset that is capturing a lot of attention.

This token has quickly risen to become one of the most talked-about crypto presales of 2025. Its rapid growth is drawing interest from investors who are eager to see how far it can go.

So far, the ongoing presale has raised an impressive $4.4M, highlighting the strong demand for this project. Investors clearly see long-term potential and are confident enough to commit their funds.

Current Presale Stats of Maxi Doge

Current price: $0.0002775

Amount raised so far: $4.4M

Ticker: MAXI

The official presale website indicates that the token’s price is set to be adjusted in about 2 days and 13 hours. Feel free to check out our guide on how to buy Maxi Doge if you want to be a part of the presale!

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.