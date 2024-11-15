Solana Meme Coin Litecoin Mascot Surges to $120M Market Cap in Record Time

LESTER was recently launched on the Pump.fun platform, following a humorous declaration by Litecoin.

Key Notes

LESTER’s value rose over 700% within a day, driven by meme culture.

Social media engagement behind LESTER’s $120 million market cap achievement.

A new meme coin on the Solana blockchain Litecoin Mascot (LESTER) is currently making waves within the crypto community. This follows after LESTER reached a $120 million market capitalization in a record time of under 48 hours post-launch.

According to data from GeckoTerminal, it took less than 10 hours of trading for the LESTER market cap to hit $40 million. At the time, it already recorded a trading volume of over $62 million.

Shortly after, however, the coin gathered momentum as its price surged over 700% in 24 hours with its trading volumes surpassing $164 million.

As of this publication, LESTER has been listed on several major exchanges, including Gate.io. These listings have now brought more exposure to LESTER as it seeks to attract both experienced crypto traders and beginners.

LESTER’s Rise Fueled by Social Media and Community Hype

Litecoin had playfully called itself a meme coin amid the ongoing rally of meme coins. Though shared in a lighthearted manner, the unexpected announcement immediately sparked a wave of social media activity. That is, from investors, meme lovers, and crypto enthusiasts in general.

Even some popular accounts waded in on the matter. The official Dogecoin account, for instance, suggested the creation of Litecoin-themed memes and encouraged the community to get involved.

Meanwhile, one of the standout individuals in this meme-driven movement was an X user simply identified as “Greg.” Greg posted a stick-figure drawing featuring the Litecoin logo, teasingly named “Lester”.

Notably, there is no formal link between LESTER and the official Litecoin project. However, this playful origin story has caught the attention of the online community, driving up demand for the token.

Litecoin (LTC) Shares in the Spoils

It might be worth noting that the current buzz around meme coins has also affected Litecoin’s native token LTC LTC $95.29 24h volatility: 13.8% Market cap: $7.16 B Vol. 24h: $2.38 B , albeit in a positive manner.

Like LESTER, LTC also saw a jump in its price and trading volume. This also serves as further proof that social media engagement may have notable effects on crypto markets.

For now, it is not exactly clear how the LESTER token will fare in the long run. However, its performance so far has undoubtedly proven that when the crypto community backs a particular token, it doesn’t take long before it experiences great levels of success.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.