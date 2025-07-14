US House Kicks Off ‘Crypto Week’ With Votes on Landmark Digital Asset Bills

Key Notes

The US House began 'Crypto Week' on July 14 to vote on three major digital asset bills.

The bills cover market structure (CLARITY Act), stablecoins (GENIUS Act), and a ban on a US CBDC.

The process begins with a House Rules Committee meeting before moving to a full floor vote this week.

The US House of Representatives has officially started its “Crypto Week” today, July 14, setting the stage for floor votes on three major pieces of legislation that could define the future of digital asset regulation in the country.

The legislative process formally begins today at 4:00 PM ET with a key meeting in the House Rules Committee. According to the official announcement, the committee will set the terms for debate on the Digital Asset Markets Clarity Act (CLARITY Act), the GENIUS Act for stablecoins, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.

Ahead of the votes, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill stated the bills aim to establish clear “rules of the road” for the industry. In a press release covering his July 13 television appearance, he noted the legislation would clarify asset classifications and improve consumer protection.

Rep. French Hill (R-AR), chair of the House Financial Services Committee, says he expects the House this week to pass the CLARITY Act, which establishes regulations for digital crypto currencies. He says the act will set "rules of the road" for digital assets and how they can be… pic.twitter.com/JAQMx9w42U — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 13, 2025

Bills Face Different Paths to Becoming Law

If the bills pass the Rules Committee, they will advance to the full House floor for a final vote later this week, where each needs a simple majority. Should they pass the House, their paths will diverge. The GENIUS Act, having already cleared the Senate, would head to the president’s desk, while the other two bills would proceed to the Senate.

The initiative aims to end the “mismatch of rules by enforcement” that Hill says has characterized the regulatory environment. He expressed a view that the legislation will help position the United States as a leader in financial technology and digital asset innovation.

Industry participants have shown support for the legislative push. The Blockchain Association, for example, has urged the swift passage of the GENIUS Act, calling it a “historic, bipartisan step toward regulatory clarity.”

For those wishing to follow the developments, the official House Rules Committee website provides the full text of all three bills and their proposed amendments. The committee hearing will also be available to watch live via its official video feed.

