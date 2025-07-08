Litecoin (LTC) Overlooked? Analyst Predicts $200

Key Notes

Grayscale LTC holdings have reached 2.1 million LTC, worth ~$180 million.

Polymarket gives an 87% chance of a Litecoin ETF approval this year.

Whale transactions have recently hit a record of 105.9 million LTC moved.

While many retail investors focus on top 20 cryptocurrencies, the 21st largest cryptocurrency, Litecoin LTC $86.57 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $6.58 B Vol. 24h: $324.23 M , is grabbing the attention of institutional players. Grayscale’s LTC holdings have recently reached over 2.1 million tokens.

Whale activity has also gone up despite broader market volatility. Data suggests that large LTC holders moved 105.9 million LTC on July 5, setting a new daily record.

Meanwhile, data from Polymarket shows that the odds of a Litecoin ETF being approved by the SEC by year-end have climbed to 87%, adding to the optimism surrounding the cryptocurrency’s institutional future.

Analyst Sees $200 Target for LTC

At the time of writing, LTC is trading around $86.47, down by around 1.5% in the last 24 hours. Despite the short-term correction, crypto analysts on X remain optimistic regarding the cryptocurrency’s price trajectory.

Popular crypto trader Santolita recently cited Litecoin’s fast and secure transactions and real-world integrations as price growth catalysts. They described LTC as the “silver of crypto,” highlighting its undervaluation compared to Bitcoin.

I genuinely believe $LTC has everything it needs to reach $200 soon. • Battle-tested for over a decade

• Fast, cheap, and secure transactions

• Real adoption via debit cards & integrations

• Halving just behind us, bullish historical pattern

• Undervalued compared to $BTC &… pic.twitter.com/vVZ7aEYYWY — Santolita (@SantoXBT) July 7, 2025

Notably, while several top cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum ETH $2 559 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $308.90 B Vol. 24h: $16.38 B , recorded loss in the past year, LTC has gained over 35% in value. Santolita suggested a bullish momentum, setting a price target of $200 for the 21st largest cryptocurrency.

LTC Price Outlook

On the daily price chart, LTC is trading near the middle Bollinger Band (20-day SMA) around $85.29. The upper band around $89.85 is acting as a resistance and a daily close above this level could send the crypto toward the psychological $100 mark.

The RSI currently sits at 49.12, indicating a neutral market, leaving room for upward movement. However, if LTC fails to hold the $80 support level, it could test the next key support near $74.50.

The MACD is approaching a potential bullish crossover near the zero line, hinting at an upward push. Short yet green histogram bars suggest building positive momentum with a price target of $120 in the mid-term.

Bitcoin Hyper Draws Investor Interest

As Litecoin garners continued interest from investors, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a unique Bitcoin Layer 2 network, is steadily gaining traction with its ongoing presale.

Bitcoin Hyper is designed to tackle Bitcoin’s longstanding challenges, including slow transaction processing, high network fees, and the absence of native smart contract flexibility.

The team aims to boost scalability for the Bitcoin BTC $108 323 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.15 T Vol. 24h: $26.26 B ecosystem using a custom high-speed Layer 2 environment.

Transactions are first processed on an optimized virtual machine, ensuring rapid execution and cost-efficiency, before final settlement on Bitcoin’s main chain for enhanced security. This allows Bitcoin Hyper to deliver swift and low-cost transactions while maintaining Bitcoin’s core integrity.

HYPER Presale Details and Utility

HYPER functions as the payment medium for transaction fees and can be staked within the network. The token is required for accessing premium features offered by Bitcoin Hyper.

Currently, you can get HYPER tokens for $0.012175 during the presale, offering an entry point for early participants before planned price changes.

Token Details:

Ticker: HYPER

HYPER Presale Price: $0.012175

$0.012175 Funds Raised: $2M+

There are only a few hours left before the presale price increases, so now is a great time to buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.