Spot Litecoin and Solana ETFs have a 90% chance of getting the green light.

Franklin Templeton’s spot XRP ETF faced a slight delay.

XRP recorded a mild correction with the broader crypto market.

The latest data shared by Eric Balchuna, senior exchange-traded fund analyst at Bloomberg, shows that Litecoin-based spot investment products have a higher chance of approval in 2025 than XRP XRP $2.16 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $126.24 B Vol. 24h: $3.46 B ETFs.

According to the X post on April 30, spot Litecoin LTC $82.84 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $6.28 B Vol. 24h: $431.04 M and Solana SOL $142.4 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $73.74 B Vol. 24h: $3.43 B ETFs have a 90% chance of approval in 2025.

Would love to hear directly from Atkins, but all good chance of happening. Here’s our latest odds of approval for all the dif spot ETFs via @JSeyff https://t.co/nLhYJJmO9U pic.twitter.com/4AcJVwhics — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) April 30, 2025

The decision for the LTC-based investment products in the US will likely be announced on Oct. 2. The deadline for the US-based spot SOL ETFs is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Spot XRP ETFs came a little short with an 85% chance of receiving the approval to launch in 2025. The final Securities and Exchange Commission deadline is set for Oct. 17 for the long-awaited XRP-based investment products.

The US SEC currently acknowledges all eight digital assets on the list with ETP filings as commodities — LTC, SOL, XRP, DOGE, ADA, DOT and AVAX.

One Last Stop?

Eleanor Terrett, a former Fox Business reporter, posted on April 29 that the US SEC postponed its decision on the Franklin Templeton spot XRP ETF until June 17, initially scheduled for May 3.

🚨NEW: The @SECGov has delayed making a decision on Franklin Templeton’s $XRP spot ETF until June 17.https://t.co/3EeRWBzBmg pic.twitter.com/BYfZJw5qWl — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) April 29, 2025

XRP faced a mild price correction after the delay on the ETF decision.

XRP dropped 3% and is trading at $2.2 at the time of writing. Ripple’s flagship digital asset is currently the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in the market with a total value of almost $130 billion.

Notably, XRP’s price drop has aligned with a market-wide correction. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap declined 0.4% to $2.96 trillion.

Many analysts still believe that the approval of spot XRP ETFs could help it reach new all-time highs, similar to the Bitcoin-based investment products.

