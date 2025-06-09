Sony Powers Up Soneium: L2 Network Unveils Gaming Incubator

Key Notes

Sony launched “Soneium For All,” a Web3 gaming and consumer app incubator on its Ethereum L2 network Soneium.

Backed by Astar Network and Startale Cloud, the program targets MVP-ready projects.

Selected projects will gain access to a $60K grant pool, marketing support, technical mentorship, and more.

Sony’s blockchain ambitions are shifting into high gear with the launch of “Soneium For All”, a new incubator program designed to accelerate consumer and gaming applications on Soneium, the company’s Ethereum Layer-2 network.

Backed by the Sony Innovation Fund and developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs (SBSL) using the Optimism OP Stack, Soneium is opening its 7-million-user ecosystem to a new wave of builders starting today.

Benefits of the Program

Partnering with Astar Network and Startale Cloud Services, Soneium’s incubator is targeting MVP-ready projects focused on consumer engagement, gameplay innovation, and cultural storytelling, according to a VentureBeat report.

Applications are open until June 30, with winning teams gaining access to a $60,000 grant pool, high-visibility marketing campaigns, technical mentorship, and a chance to pitch at a Demo Day featuring Sony’s venture capital arms.

Moreover, the selected project will also receive support and boost from the official Sony social media handles, AMAs, livestream sessions, alongside market campaigns, which would increase their reach and potentially the user base.

Soneium Eyes L2 Dominance

With over 1.11 million daily transactions and $165 million in TVL, Soneium is already one of the most active and creator-friendly L2s. It supports flagship IPs like Solo Leveling, Seven Deadly Sins, Ghost in the Shell, and Sony’s robotic companion aibo, cementing its reputation as a Web3 hub for entertainment innovation.

Through a partnership with Animoca Brands and San FranTokyo, Soneium is integrating anime into Web3 via Anime ID, a decentralized identity and reputation layer that allows fans to carry unique anime-themed profiles across dApps on the network.

1/ web3 + Anime = The Ultimate Fan Experience, Only on Soneium!@Moca_Network, the flagship digital identity platform of @animocabrands, has teamed up with Soneium by @Sony Block Solutions Labs to launch Anime ID—a decentralized identity and reputation layer that will… pic.twitter.com/gjkArtfUvP — Soneium 💿 (@soneium) March 27, 2025

Additionally, the debut of Soneium’s Fast Finality Layer, powered by Astar, AltLayer, and EigenLayer, drastically reduces transaction finality time by over 98%, making the blockchain faster and more secure while enabling seamless cross-chain interactions.

While critics have raised questions about centralized contract controls during the mainnet launch earlier this year, Sony’s strategy is clear: to onboard the next 100 million users by blending Web2 familiarity with Web3 empowerment, particularly in entertainment and fandom.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.