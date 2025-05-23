SOON Price Gains 15% as Binance and Upbit Announce Listing

Key Notes

Binance listed SOON USDT perpetual contracts with up to 50x leverage and launched an airdrop through its Alpha program.

Upbit also announced SOON trading pairs with BTC and USDT.

The token's price rallied 15%, recording $7.23 million in trading volume.

While the broader cryptocurrency market remained relatively quiet on May 23, a newly-launched cryptocurrency, SOON, defied the trend with a major rally. The token climbed roughly 15% over the past 24 hours, reaching a trading price of $0.5366.

The surge follows a wave of high-profile exchange listings and increasing investor interest. Binance listed SOON USDT perpetual contracts with up to 50x leverage.

The exchange also featured the token on its Binance Alpha program, offering eligible users an airdrop of 180 SOON tokens starting today at 8:00 UTC.

We’re pleased to announce SOON (SOON) has been featured on Binance Alpha. Eligible Binance users with at least 190 Binance Alpha points can claim an airdrop of 180 SOON tokens on the Alpha Event page starting at 8:00 UTC on May 23, 2025. Please note claiming the airdrop will… https://t.co/WtsOUZCGFu — Binance (@binance) May 23, 2025

Additionally, South Korea’s largest exchange, Upbit, announced the listing of SOON trading pairs with BTC BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B and USDT. The exchange explained that deposits would only be accepted through the SOON-Solana network.

Upbit has also implemented specific transaction and deposit restrictions to prevent potential manipulation and ensure market stability.

Other major exchanges, including BitGet, have also added the token to their platforms earlier this week.

About SOON

SOON is a blockchain project focused on addressing persistent challenges like liquidity fragmentation and interoperability across decentralized ecosystems. Its core innovation lies in the Super Adoption Stack (SAS).

The SAS offers seamless interaction among various blockchain networks, including Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B and The Open Network (TON). The platform has launched the first SOL x TON bridge, along with a native Telegram Mini App, enhancing user access.

SOON is built on a high-performance rollup stack and powered by the Solana Virtual Machine. Its infrastructure is designed for scalability and efficient cross-chain communication. Developers can use SOON to reach users at a lower cost compared to traditional TVL-based approaches.

At the time of writing, SOON’s market capitalization remains undisclosed, though the token has already recorded a trading volume of $7.23 million, according to CoinMarketCap. Analysts on X anticipate strong capital inflows from investors following the listings.

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

Subbd: Revolutionizing Content Subscriptions with AI

While SOON’s airdrop and token launch build anticipation amid potential altcoin rally, investors are also looking at Subbd. Subbd aims to transform the $85 billion content economy by offering an AI-powered, tokenized platform for creators and their fans.

With its Web3 integration, Subbd offers creators automation tools to simplify content delivery, while fans gain exclusive, interactive access.

$SUBBD Tokenomics and Presale

Subbd’s native token SUBBD is based on Ethereum and powers the platform by offering premium content, staking rewards, and AI-driven utilities. Holders can stake SUBBD tokens to unlock benefits like behind-the-scenes content, private livestreams, and premium drops.

The platform has already raised $465,670, and there are only a few hours left before the token’s price increases.

Presale Snapshot:

Current Price: $0.0554

$0.0554 Amount Raised: $465,670

$465,670 Ticker: SUBBD

SUBBD Blockchain: Ethereum

With just one day left vefire the next price increase, Subbd is a project worth watching, especially for those interested in AI-led innovation within digital subscriptions.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.