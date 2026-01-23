SPACE Token Airdrop Revealed Alongside Primary Listing on BitMart

Key Notes

Spacecoin has recently revealed the full token plan for its native asset, SPACE, along with a primary exchange listing on BitMart. Trading will go live on Jan. 23 at 13:00 UTC, with deposits already open at the time of writing.

#BitMart announces the primary listing of Spacecoin ($SPACE) @spacecoin 🔥 Spacecoin is building the first decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) for space telecommunications. By decoupling hardware ownership from network operation, we are creating a free-market… pic.twitter.com/pRZRkiMb4S — BitMart (@BitMartExchange) January 23, 2026

As per the announcement, the token generation event will send 2.15 billion SPACE into circulation, equal to 10.25% of the fixed 21 billion supply. Early liquidity is expected to come from exchange support allocations and partial airdrop unlocks at launch.

SPACE Airdrop Structure

Airdrops account for 11% of total supply, split across two seasons. Season 1 allocates 1.05 billion SPACE tokens to early Spacecoin Cadets and Creditcoin holders. 25% percent unlocks at TGE, with the rest released over three months.

This adds roughly 262.5 million tokens per month during the vesting period.

Season 2 allocates 1.26 billion SPACE for airdrops. Unlocks begin one month after TGE, with one third released each month for three months. This release reduces early sell pressure while still placing size into retail hands.

As per the announcement, growth and network rewards make up 46% of total supply. This includes satellite node rewards, VPN usage rewards, and long-term ecosystem grants.

Foundation and operations control 30% of supply. Most of this is locked with cliffs ranging from 12 to 36 months. Monthly unlock rates are fixed and public. Operations tokens are used for satellite insurance, ground stations, and bandwidth costs, the announcement reads.

Roadmap and Use Case

Spacecoin claims to be a decentralized satellite internet network. It aims to offer low cost access in underserved regions, with estimated pricing between $1 and $2 per month.

The project has already launched four satellites and completed a blockchain data transfer from Earth to orbit and back. In 2025, it secured a US patent related to satellite data tracking.

The tokenomics announcement and BitMart listing comes just a day after Spacecoin confirmed a token swap-related partnership with Trump family-backed WLFI on Jan. 22. WLFI’s USD1 stablecoin is expected to play a role in future network payments.

In 2026, Spacecoin plans to announce government and telecom deals in Kenya, Nigeria, Indonesia, and Cambodia, with more countries under review. The project also aims to push SPACE listings across major exchanges and launch SPACE staking.

