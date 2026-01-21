Solana Mobile Surprises Users With SKR Token Airdrop

Key Notes

Solana Mobile launched SKR token with nearly 2 billion tokens airdropped.

SKR rose approximately 39% on launch and is currently trading at $0.113.

Solana Mobile has launched SKR, the native token of its mobile ecosystem, as the Solana SOL $127.3 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $71.84 B Vol. 24h: $5.08 B community saw one of the largest consumer-focused airdrops on the blockchain network to date.

The token went live this week, with nearly 2 billion SKR distributed to users and developers who participated in Seeker Season 1.

SKR is live. The native asset of the Solana Mobile ecosystem has arrived. Claim. Stake. Build. The next era of open mobile starts now. 📱🧵 pic.twitter.com/jBdAPXU4T2 — Seeker | Solana Mobile (@solanamobile) January 21, 2026

More than 100,000 users and 188 developers are eligible to claim tokens. At launch prices, the airdrop was valued at roughly $26.6 million.

Claims are open for 90 days, after which unclaimed tokens return to the airdrop pool.

What SKR Does Inside the Seeker Ecosystem

SKR is the utility and governance token for the Solana Mobile platform. It powers staking rewards, governance decisions, and incentive alignment across users, developers, Guardians, and hardware partners.

The token is issued as an SPL asset on Solana with a fixed supply of 10 billion SKR.

Once claimed, SKR can be staked immediately through the Seed Vault Wallet or Solana Mobile’s web interface.

Staking carries 0% commission at launch, with inflation events every 48 hours. Rewards compound automatically, and unstaking carries a 48-hour cooldown.

Early Market Reaction and Supply Lockup

SKR began trading around 02:00 UTC and quickly surged roughly 39%, reaching about $0.0113.

Circulating supply currently stands near 5.43 billion tokens with an estimated market capitalization of around $62 million.

On-chain data shows aggressive early staking. Roughly 3.6 billion SKR, or nearly 64% of the circulating supply, has already been locked in staking contracts.

This reduces liquid supply and limits short-term sell pressure.

Got your SKR? Put it to work. Stake on Seeker:

1. Open Seed Vault Wallet

2. Go to SKR Staking

3. Choose your amount

4. Stake to earn SKR rewards Inflation events every 48 hrs. Stake on web: https://t.co/We5Qoveogu Program ID: SKRskrmtL83pcL4YqLWt6iPefDqwXQWHSw9S9vz94BZ pic.twitter.com/OZFUqbOVnp — Seeker | Solana Mobile (@solanamobile) January 21, 2026

Seeker Season 2 and More

The airdrop follows the conclusion of Seeker Season 1, which began after Solana Mobile started shipping Seeker devices globally in August 2025.

During the season, over 256 decentralized apps launched in the Solana dApp Store, processing more than $2.6 billion in transaction volume.

Developers who shipped approved apps received SKR allocations, with each qualifying team earning 750,000 tokens.

At peak prices, those allocations were worth over $11,000. Also, developers can avoid the 30% tax charged by the App Store via the Solana dApp Store.

Devs, you’re up next. If you shipped a quality app to the dApp Store in Season 1, your SKR is waiting. Head to the Publishing Portal and claim now. You built the apps that made Season 1 and Seeker happen. This is our thank you.https://t.co/hY2ABnc6ru pic.twitter.com/2uEamusQPz — Seeker | Solana Mobile (@solanamobile) January 21, 2026

It is important to note that Solana Mobile has already kicked off Seeker Season 2. New rewards, boosted incentives, and early access campaigns are now live across DeFi, gaming, payments, and DePIN applications.

Borrow. Lend. Loop. Seeker Season adds @Loopscale to the lineup — and for the next 3 months, Seekers can earn 2x Loopscale points. Available now on the Solana dApp Store! pic.twitter.com/Oftzq3P1Lg — Seeker | Solana Mobile (@solanamobile) January 19, 2026

Only a portion of the total SKR supply has been distributed so far, leaving additional tokens reserved for future ecosystem participants.

Solana Mobile has also hinted at expansion beyond its first device.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.