Trump-Backed WLFI, Spacecoin Announce Strategic Partnership for Blockchain-Powered Satellite Internet

Key Notes

Spacecoin, a self-proclaimed decentralized satellite internet project, has announced a strategic partnership anchored by a token swap with President of the United States Donald Trump-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) network. WLFI’s issued stablecoin USD1 will supposedly have a key role in the partnership, as hinted by social media activity from the two projects’ official accounts.

Blockchain 🤝 satellite connectivity 🤝 USD1 🦅 https://t.co/GQIwWGI4Fy — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) January 22, 2026

In a Medium post shared on Jan. 22, WLFI co-founder Zak Folkman and Spacecoin founder Tae Oh commented on the partnership from their perspectives. Folkman praised Spacecoin’s infrastructure for expanding internet access, while Tae highlighted the need to integrate his infrastructure into a financial system to enable transactions and access to DeFi.

“Spacecoin is tackling a real infrastructure problem — expanding internet access by building connectivity from space,” said Zak Folkman. “What stood out to us is the focus on execution and long-term utility. USD1 is intended to support payment and settlement activity in the real world, and partnerships like this are focused on exploring payments, settlement, and coordination in environments where traditional financial rails may be limited.”

More About Spacecoin (SPACE)

Spacecoin is a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) project aiming to build decentralized satellite-based internet connectivity, positioning itself as a lower-cost, open alternative to centralized systems like Elon Musk’s Starlink. For example, online information Coinspeaker found indicates a price target between $1 to $2 per month in underserved world regions.

The project claims to use low Earth orbit nanosatellites integrated with blockchain for payments, governance, and operations. Notably, Trump-backed WLFI will supposedly play an important role in enabling the financial rails to achieve these goals.

Spacecoin effectively launched with its first satellite (CTC-0) in December 2024, described in official posts as the initial deployment and the first end-to-end blockchain transaction routed through space in October 2025. Subsequent launches included three CTC-1 satellites between November and December 2025 via SpaceX Falcon 9 for inter-satellite testing.

Binance Alpha is confirmed as the first platform to feature Spacecoin (SPACE), with its token generation event (TGE) set for Jan. 23. SPACE will be launched paired first with WLFI’s USD1, reinforcing the partnership between the two projects.

Binance Alpha will be the first platform to feature SPACECOIN (SPACE) on January 23. Eligible users can claim their airdrop using Binance Alpha Points on the Alpha Events page once trading opens. Further details will be announced soon. Please stay tuned to Binance’s official… pic.twitter.com/s8oH4Fqnhc — Binance Wallet (@BinanceWallet) January 21, 2026

Moreover, POTUS Donald Trump has talked about the crypto market structure bill, the CLARITY Act, during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. As Coinspeaker covered, Trump said he is working to pass this legislation as soon as possible, citing two reasons for that. However, the US Senate has delayed the bill decision until March, suggesting yet unsolved political disputes around crypto.

