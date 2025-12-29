Strategy Adds 1,229 BTC as Schiff Questions Funding Source

Key Notes

On December 29, Michael Saylor announced the acquisition of an additional 1,229 Bitcoin units.

Peter Schiff does not think that the company has enough capital to sustain this acquisition.

Currently, Strategy holds a total of 672,497 BTC.

Strategy Inc. has made a fresh Bitcoin BTC $87 544 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $1.75 T Vol. 24h: $50.10 B purchase, even though Peter Schiff didn’t think that the business intelligence and software firm had enough capital to complete the purchase.

The conversation all started after Michael Saylor, the Executive Chairman of the Bitcoin treasury firm, made another “orange dots” post on X.

Strategy Boasts of 672,497 BTC in Holding

On December 29, the pro-Bitcoin firm Strategy acquired 1,229 BTC at an average price of $88,568 per coin.

According to Michael Saylor, the purchase amounted to $108.8 million. The firm has successfully achieved BTC yield of 23.2% year-to-date (YTD).

Strategy has acquired 1,229 BTC for ~$108.8 million at ~$88,568 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 23.2% YTD 2025. As of 12/28/2025, we hodl 672,497 $BTC acquired for ~$50.44 billion at ~$74,997 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRE https://t.co/5VvOgBYwhk — Michael Saylor (@saylor) December 29, 2025

As a result of this latest buy, Strategy currently holds 672,497 BTC, which were acquired for roughly $50.44 billion at $74,997 per Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, this move comes amid the company’s effort to oppose MSCI’s proposal to remove digital asset treasury companies from global indexes. Strategy has called the 50% threshold arbitrary and discriminatory.

The proposal has its focus on companies like Strategy, which has more than 660,000 Bitcoin, with a total value exceeding $60 billion.

The MSCI’s consultation is scheduled to conclude by Jan. 15, 2026, but for now, it is seeking feedback on whether DATs should remain eligible for its indices.

Peter Schiff Challenges Strategy’s Fresh BTC Acquisition

Over time, Saylor has developed a pattern of posting an “orange dot” in the days leading up to a new Bitcoin purchase.

For his followers on X, it has become a familiar signal of an upcoming BTC acquisition. When he posted it again on December 28, expectations were no different.

In response to the post, anti-Bitcoin economist Peter Schiff challenged the signal, requesting to know how the firm intends to fund the purchase.

Where will you get the money to buy more Bitcoin? Will you raid your Treasury reserve you just sold shares to create? Or will you sell stock at as discount to NAV and create a negative Bitcoin yield? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) December 28, 2025

Strategy’s MSTR stock is now trading near its Bitcoin Net Asset Value (mNAV). Also, the Bitcoin treasury company recently established a big cash buffer from equity issuance.

Generally, it appears that many market watchers expected Strategy to stock up on the $1.44 billion US dollar reserve.

Several entities are still wondering if this new capital base will also be redirected towards Bitcoin accumulation.

