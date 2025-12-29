Key Notes

The “Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report” published by CoinShares reveals that crypto investments experienced outflows of $446 million.

The majority of the outflows were centered in the United States, while Germany maintained inflows. On the other hand, XRP XRP $1.87 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $112.87 B Vol. 24h: $2.07 B and Solana SOL $123.7 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $69.54 B Vol. 24h: $5.45 B related funds continued to see positive inflows.

XRP and SOL Outperform BTC and ETH

The new volume of CoinShares’ crypto inflow report states that digital investment products experienced outflows of $446 million over the past week.

As a result, the total outflows since the October 10th shock price decline have now reached $3.2 billion. Clearly, investors have still not recovered from that harsh market condition.

Year-to-date (YTD) flows remain in line with last year, totaling $46.3 billion. In 2024, inflows reached $48.7 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (AuM) have seen a surge of 10% YTD. This is an indication that the average investor has not seen a positive outcome this year once flows are taken into account.

While Bitcoin BTC $87 698 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $1.74 T Vol. 24h: $48.61 B and Ethereum ETH $2 939 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $352.99 B Vol. 24h: $25.86 B saw outflows, XRP and Solana recorded large inflows of $70.2 million and $7.5 million, respectively.

ETFs tied to these altcoins were launched in the United States in mid-October, and since that time, they have seen massive inflows.

XRP and SOL ETFs Take the Industry by Surprise

As of December 29, XRP ETFs have recorded inflows of $1.07 billion, while its SOL counterpart had $1.34 billion of inflows.

Consequently, both funds have successfully bucked the negative sentiment seen across other assets.

Of both altcoins, XRP has particularly taken the broader crypto market by surprise. It has been on a streak of uninterrupted inflows since it was launched.

According to SoSoValue data, US XRP ETFs had a cumulative net inflow of $1.14 billion as of December 26.

Amid this bullish sentiment, Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are bleeding, losing millions of dollars in outflows.

Solana ETFs saw net inflows of $95.3 million as of mid-December. This was equivalent to 70% of November’s $137.5 million total inflows. As of December 26, SOL ETFs had cumulative net inflows of $755.77 million.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.