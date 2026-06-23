Strategy Inc. disclosed in a Form 8-K filed June 22, 2026, that it purchased 520 Bitcoin for $34.9 million between June 15 and June 21, funding the entire acquisition through sales of Class A common stock under its at-the-market (ATM) offering program, the third consecutive week in which no perpetual preferred shares were issued to finance the BTC treasury addition.

This is not simply a routine weekly accumulation update. It is a capital allocation signal: of the $335.5M in net proceeds raised by selling 2.71 million MSTR shares, only roughly $34.9M, approximately ten cents on every dollar raised, was directed into Bitcoin. The remaining capital was retained in cash, lifting the company’s USD reserve to $1.4Bn as of June 21, up $300M.

This latest Strategy data drop came as Bitcoin fell -2.7% overnight, dropping from above $64,000 to its current level of $62,500. Traders are now anticipating a loss of the key support level at $60,000.

Strategy has increased its USD Reserve by $300 million to $1.4 billion and plans to continue replenishing it to support the credit quality of its Digital Credit securities. We also acquired 520 BTC for $35 million, increasing our $BTC Reserve to ₿847,363. $MSTR $STRC… — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 22, 2026

Strategy Bitcoin Purchase: ATM Proceeds Flow Toward Reserve, Not BTC

The 8-K states explicitly that the USD reserve is intended to service preferred dividends and interest on indebtedness – the obligations attached to instruments such as STRC, Strategy’s perpetual preferred shares, which have been conspicuously absent from the weekly funding stack for three weeks running.

At an average acquisition price of $67,068 per BTC, inclusive of fees, the 520-coin tranche is also a sharp deceleration in volume terms from the prior two weeks, which saw 1,550 BTC and 1,587 BTC purchased, respectively, even as the dollar amount raised via ATM in this most recent week was the largest of the three at $335.5M.

Michael Saylor, who architected the original BTC treasury strategy at what was then MicroStrategy, built the current capital plan around a $44Bn dual-track program combining roughly $21Bn in common equity and $21Bn in variable-rate and convertible preferred issuance.

The pivot away from preferred in recent weeks is, in part, a function of market pricing: STRC is currently trading below $90, a material discount to its $100 par value, making preferred-share issuance economically dilutive at the margin.

(SOURCE: Yahoo Finance)

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Balance Sheet Context: Holdings, Cost Basis, and ATM Capacity

After the June 15–21 addition, Strategy holds 847,363 BTC acquired at an aggregate cost of approximately $64.1Bn, or roughly $75,651 per coin.

At an estimated spot market value near $54.8Bn, the position carries unrealized losses of approximately $9.3Bn, a figure whose epistemic status warrants care given BTC price volatility across any given reporting window.

The company retains approximately $25.4Bn in MSTR common shares authorized for future issuance under the current ATM and its separately announced MSTR Increase program, preserving substantial equity-raise capacity without requiring new shareholder authorization.

The USD reserve build follows an earlier balance sheet reset in which Strategy repaid roughly $800M of a convertible note, temporarily compressing cash to near $100M before rebuilding above the $1Bn threshold through successive ATM draws.

Industry Implication: Cash Buffer as Structural Risk Management

When $BTC's weekly RSI hits oversold – and then prints a higher low – it's time to pay attention. In the past, that signal meant the bottom was in, or very close to forming. The same signal flashed last week. 👀 pic.twitter.com/GoEOug9XKo — Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) June 23, 2026

Coverage by DL News characterizes the growing reserve as the first instance of Strategy building a cash war chest explicitly to protect against forced Bitcoin liquidations rather than to fund further accumulation, a framing that reorients the narrative around liability management rather than asset growth.

The $1.4Bn reserve is sized to cover at least 21 months of preferred dividends and interest, according to prior company disclosures, which aggregated the December 2025 USD reserve announcement.

We suspect the forward signal to watch is not the weekly BTC tranche size but the rate at which the remaining $25.4Bn ATM capacity is drawn and how that capital is split between Bitcoin and reserve maintenance.

This ratio will appear in successive 8-K filings and will determine whether the current common-stock-only pattern reflects a temporary tactical adjustment or a more durable shift in how Strategy funds its BTC treasury operations.

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