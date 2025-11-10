Strategy Acquires 487 BTC for $49.9M, Holdings Hit 641,692 Bitcoin

Key Notes

The purchase was financed through $50M in preferred stock offerings across four categories, avoiding common shareholder dilution.

Strategy's holdings now total 641,692 BTC valued at $67.83B, generating unrealized profits exceeding $20 billion since inception.

Chairman Michael Saylor reports 26.1% BTC Yield year-to-date as the firm maintains over $26B in remaining ATM capacity.

Strategy Inc acquired 487 Bitcoin BTC $105 419 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $2.11 T Vol. 24h: $74.15 B between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9, according to a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 10. The company purchased the coins at an average price of $102,557 per Bitcoin, spending approximately $49.9 million.

The acquisition was funded through the company’s at-the-market offering program, which generated $50 million in net proceeds during the same period. Strategy sold shares across four preferred stock types: STRF stock generated $18.3 million, STRC stock brought in $26.2 million, STRK stock contributed $4.5 million, and STRD stock added $1 million, according to the filing. The company did not sell any common stock during this period.

The purchase brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 641,692 BTC. The company has spent $47.54 billion acquiring its entire position, reflecting an average purchase price of $74,079 per Bitcoin across all acquisitions.

26.1% BTC Yield Highlights Strategy’s 2025 Performance

Company chairman Michael Saylor announced the acquisition on X, confirming Strategy achieved a BTC Yield of 26.1% year-to-date in 2025. BTC Yield measures the percentage change in Bitcoin-per-share, calculated by dividing total BTC held by diluted shares outstanding.

At Bitcoin’s closing price of $105,697.30 on Nov. 10, Strategy’s holdings are worth approximately $67.83 billion. This represents an unrealized gain of roughly $20.29 billion compared to the aggregate purchase price. The company recently expanded its capital raising activities with Strategy’s euro-denominated STRE stock offering, targeting European professional investors.

The 487 BTC purchase falls within Strategy’s typical acquisition range for late 2025. Previous purchases included 850 BTC on Sept. 22, 196 BTC on Sept. 29, 220 BTC on Oct. 13, and 168 BTC on Oct. 20. The company completed a €620 million STRE offering on Nov. 6, upsizing the initial proposal by 121%.

Over $26 Billion in ATM Capacity Remains for Future Purchases

Strategy maintains substantial remaining capacity across its ATM program. As of Nov. 9, the company can issue $15.85 billion in MSTR common stock, $20.34 billion in STRK stock, $4.17 billion in STRC stock, $4.13 billion in STRD stock, and $1.64 billion in STRF stock.

The company’s exclusive use of preferred stock for this acquisition avoided dilution of common shareholders. This approach has drawn both support and criticism from analysts like Peter Schiff, who has questioned the company’s Bitcoin-dependent business model.

Strategy’s ongoing capital raising strategy throughout 2025 has enabled the company to maintain its position as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally and the largest treasury company overall.

