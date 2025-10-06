Strategy Reports $3.9B BTC Gains for Q3 as Bitcoin Enters Price Discovery

Key Notes

The firm's Bitcoin portfolio reached 640,031 BTC worth $80.03 billion, showing a 69% appreciation from original cost basis.

Fresh regulatory clarity allows corporations to exclude digital asset paper gains from alternative minimum tax obligations.

Newly issued equity-linked securities on Robinhood attracted $2.47 billion through the STRC offering during the quarter.

Strategy, the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin BTC $125 408 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $2.50 T Vol. 24h: $67.74 B holder, completed $140 million in dividend payments net record gains in Q3, according to its latest 8-K filing with the SEC.

While no new Bitcoin purchases were announced, the firm’s SEC filing reflects changes in the firm’s crypto investing approach.

Strategy reports $3.9 billion in total Bitcoin fair value appreciation in Q3 2025. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/Tcw67JHCSe — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 6, 2025

After Nasdaq moved to tighten rules on how public companies raise capital for cryptocurrency acquisitions, Strategy introduced four new preferred stock instruments: STRC, STRD, STRF, and STRK, all listed on Robinhood on Friday, October 3.

These derivatives products offer institutional investors indirect access to Bitcoin while allowing Strategy to generate new liquidity without traditional fundraising channels.

During Q3 2025, Strategy secured $5.09 billion in aggregate net proceeds from a combination of underwritten and at-the-market offerings. Notably, its STRC Initial Public Offering alone raised $2.47 billion, underscoring sustained institutional appetite for Bitcoin-tied financial products.

Strategy’s Bitcoin Portfolio Climbs to $80B as Unrealized Gains Hit $3.9B

As of October 6, 2025, Strategy holds 640,031 BTC, valued at $80.03 billion, with an average purchase price of $73,983 per coin, representing a 69% unrealized gain, or approximately $32.7 billion in dollar terms.

The company also recorded a $1.12 billion deferred tax expense on $3.89 billion in unrealized Bitcoin gains during Q3. However, a new IRS and Treasury ruling issued on September 30 has given Bitcoin-holding corporations a significant advantage. Under the Interim CAMT Guidance, unrealized crypto gains can now be excluded from the 15% corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT) calculation.

This regulatory clarity removes a major overhang on Strategy’s balance sheet, ensuring profits on its crypto holdings won’t inflate taxable income until realized. As a result, the firm has stated it no longer expects to be subject to CAMT due to unrealized Bitcoin gains.

With no new BTC purchases made during the week of September 29 to October 5, Strategy (MSTR) stock price rose 1.5% intraday, as Bitcoin price rally to $125,500 propelled its BTC holdings above $80 billion.

