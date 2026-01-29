Talos Reaches $1.5B Valuation on $150M Series B with Robinhood, Sony Participation

Key Notes

The funding round brought total Series B capital to $150 million, with portion settled using stablecoins reflecting industry trends.

Revenue grew from $27.2 million in 2023 to $45.5 million by mid-2025, demonstrating strong commercial traction.

Strategic investors include Robinhood Markets, Sony Innovation Fund, IMC, with continued backing from a16z crypto and Fidelity.

Institutional trading infrastructure firm Talos has announced the successful completion of a $45 million Series B extension, bringing total funding for the round to $150 million at a valuation of approximately $1.5 billion.

According to a Jan. 29 press release, Talos extended the initial round to accommodate interest from strategic partners.

The extension received participation from Robinhood Markets, Sony Innovation Fund, IMC, QCP and Karatage with returning investors a16z crypto, BNY and Fidelity Investments contributing additional funding.

As Coinspeaker reported, the firm reached a $1.25 billion valuation on the successful closing of the initial Series B round, raising $105 million in May 2022. That round was led by General Atlantic with participation from Stripe, BNY Mellon, Citi, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Voyager, Andreessen Horowitz, PayPal Ventures and Fidelity Investments.

Talos has closed a $45M Series B extension, bringing our total Series B funding to $150M.

➡️ Read more: https://t.co/g3ZHG6n5SH The extension brings strategic partners in closer alignment with Talos as we continue building the unified, front-to-back infrastructure institutions… pic.twitter.com/n1KhOvFvkN — Talos (@talostrading) January 29, 2026

Per the press release, an undisclosed portion of the Series B investment was settled using stablecoins. This follows a growing adoption trend with several firms in the digital assets space opting to receive at least partial funding directly onchain.

Cryptocurrency payments firm Mesh, for example, announced the successful closing of its Series C funding round on Jan. 27, with some of its funding also settled via stablecoin. While the exact amount wasn’t disclosed, the shift signals rising trust levels in the use of blockchain rails for funding.

Expanding Core Infrastructure for Digital Assets

Talos initially earmarked the Series B funds to expand its institutional-grade digital asset platform and pursue further expansion into Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

However, the firm has experienced significant growth in the time between the May 2022 funding round and its 2026 extension. After obtaining unicorn status in 2022 with a $1.25 billion valuation, the company reported $27.2 million in revenue in 2023 and $45.5 million in revenue in June 2025, marking an increase of nearly $18 million in just two years.

The successful funding rounds and numerous strategic partnerships have since positioned Talos Trading as a full-service digital assets infrastructure provider focused on developing institutional-grade technology, essentially functioning as an end-to-end operating system supporting the full digital asset investment lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement and portfolio management.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.