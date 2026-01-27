Mesh Becomes Latest Crypto Unicorn After $75M Series C Funding Round

Key Notes

Cryptocurrency payments network Mesh has successfully closed a $75 million Series C funding round led by Dragonfly Capital with participation from Paradigm, Moderne Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, SBI Investment, and Liberty City Ventures. The firm has reached unicorn status with a valuation of $1 billion and more than $200 million raised to date.

According to a Jan. 27 press release, the Series C funds will go towards creating a universal crypto payments network and expanding the firm’s operations throughout Latin America, Asia and Europe.

🎉 Mesh has closed a $75M Series C at $1B valuation. 🦄 This is more than a funding round–it’s the beginning of the end for legacy payments. For too long, global commerce has been stuck with systems that are slow, siloed, and expensive for both merchants and users. That era is… pic.twitter.com/obUnVp3uYS — Mesh (@meshpay) January 27, 2026

Mesh CEO Bam Azizi, in a press statement, described the cryptocurrency space as “crowded by design,” highlighting the steady emergence of new tokens and protocols and decrying the resultant fragmentation.

Azizi said Mesh is focused on “building the necessary infrastructure now to connect wallets, chains, and assets, allowing them to function as a unified network.” He added that the Series C funding “validates that the winners of the next decade won’t be those who issue the most tokens, but those who build the network of networks that makes traditional card rails obsolete.”

A Universal Crypto Payment Network

Mesh described the legacy payment system as a product of a bygone era in a post on X.com, stating that the funding round represented “the beginning of the end for legacy payments.”

The company cites its “any to any” advantage, where users can pay with any crypto asset they hold and merchants are able to seamlessly receive payment in the stablecoin of their choice.

As Coinspeaker recently reported, many within the industry expect stablecoins to continue their explosive rise in popularity from 2025 throughout the year. Ripple President Monica Long, for example, recently predicted crypto treasury holdings would surge to $1 trillion by the end of 2026.

In testament to the growing popularity of stablecoins, at least some of the $75 million raised over the Series C round was settled using stablecoins. Mesh says this was to demonstrate that stablecoins and the infrastructure supporting them “are ready for high-stakes, real-world use” and provide definitive proof that global institutions are now comfortably relying on blockchain-native settlement.

