Tether Launches USAT: Federally Regulated Stablecoin for US Market

Key Notes

Tether officially launched USAT on January 27, 2026, a federally regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin for the US market.

USAT operates under the new federal stablecoin framework established by the GENIUS Act.

Bo Hines, former White House Crypto Council Executive Director, serves as CEO of Tether USAT.

Tether, the global leader in the digital asset ecosystem, has officially announced its long-anticipated entry into the United States market with the launch of USA₮. Unlike its global counterpart USDT, USAT is an onshore stablecoin designed from the ground up to be fully compliant with federal regulations and the recently enacted GENIUS Act.

While Tether’s USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $186.31 B Vol. 24h: $67.79 B has long dominated international markets, it has frequently operated outside the direct oversight of US federal regulators. USAT is intended to bridge that gap, offering American institutions and retail users a digital dollar that adheres to the strictest domestic standards.

Strategic Leadership and “Made in America” Vision

To lead this new venture, Tether has appointed Bo Hines as the CEO of Tether USAT. Hines, a former White House official and executive director of the White House Crypto Council, brings a wealth of political and regulatory expertise to the role.

To ensure the stablecoin meets the rigorous requirements of the GENIUS Act, Tether has forged two critical partnerships.

It works with Anchorage Digital Bank. As the only federally chartered digital asset bank in the US, Anchorage will serve as the official issuer of USAT.

The second important partner is Cantor Fitzgerald. The Wall Street giant will serve as the designated reserve custodian and preferred primary dealer, overseeing the high-quality liquid assets (primarily US Treasuries) that back the coin 1:1.

Challenging the Status Quo

The launch of USAT sets the stage for a major showdown in the domestic stablecoin market, currently dominated by Circle’s USDC. Industry analysts view this as a defense and expansion strategy. It will allow Tether to maintain its global dominance with USDT while aggressively competing for US banking, fintech, and corporate clients.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino emphasized that the launch of USAT is the next natural step for the company:

“USAT offers institutions an additional option: a dollar-backed token made in America. USDT has proven for more than a decade that digital dollars can deliver trust, transparency, and utility at a global scale. USAT extends that mission by providing a federally regulated product designed for the American market.”

Availability

USAT will utilize Tether’s Hadron platform, a specialized technology for real-world asset tokenization. It is expected to launch on major blockchains, including Ethereum and Solana, by the end of the year.

The company has committed to providing real-time transparency and regular third-party audits for USAT reserves, aiming to set a new standard for accountability in the digital asset industry.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.