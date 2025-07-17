Thailand Makes It Easier to Travel with Crypto with New Sandbox

Key Notes

Foreign tourists can convert crypto to baht across Thailand under the new sandbox.

The move expands Thaksin’s Phuket crypto plan to a national level.

Tax exemptions and financial reforms aim to support crypto adoption.

Thailand has reportedly launched a national crypto sandbox allowing foreign tourists to convert their digital assets into Thai baht for spending during their stay. The initiative, jointly driven by Thai SEC and the Bank of Thailand, marks a major move to boost crypto adoption across the country.

Previously, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra had proposed a crypto payments sandbox limited to Phuket to drive tourism. This new plan expands the vision nationwide while shifting from conceptual discussions to a structured, regulator-backed framework.

As per a recent report by Bangkok Post, tourists traveling to the Southeast Asian nation will be able to exchange their crypto holdings for baht via licensed digital asset operators. The converted funds would be usable through e-money providers to pay for goods and services.

However, crypto cannot be used directly as a means of payment in the country.

The sandbox will function as a testing ground for crypto-to-baht services, collecting data to help authorities refine Thailand’s crypto policies and infrastructure while maintaining controls to combat illicit flows.

This move is seen as part of Thailand’s broader push to integrate crypto into its economy responsibly and strengthen its tourism sector, a critical pillar of the country’s GDP.

Crypto Reforms and Adoption in Thailand

Beyond crypto tourism, the Land of Smiles is planning significant financial reforms. Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira previously noted the need to unify the laws governing the traditional capital markets and digital assets, which are currently regulated separately.

The Ministry of Finance is also looking to revise regulations on treasury stock management, high-frequency trading practices, and investment limits for institutional players. On May 13, it unveiled plans to issue $150 million in digital investment tokens, enabling retail buyers to access government bonds.

Additionally, Thailand’s Cabinet recently approved a capital gains tax exemption on crypto profits for trades through regulated platforms. According to Merkle Capital, this move could help attract over $60 billion in Thai capital currently parked offshore back into the country, potentially boosting domestic investment.

These crypto-friendly reforms may encourage adoption, but the country continues to struggle with high crypto-related cybercrime. It has one of the highest rates of scams and cyberattacks, with incidents around 70% higher than the global average.

Thailand is one of the top countries by crypto adoption as citizens seek new crypto to buy. It ranked 10th globally on Chainalysis’ 2023 adoption index, with around 18% of the population using digital assets in 2023. The crypto adoption rate is estimated at 11.6% this year.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.