Thailand SEC Plans Crypto ETF Rules This Year

Key Notes

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission plans to issue crypto ETF rules early this year.

Monthly crypto trading exceeds ฿100 billion, dominated by USDT.

Lawmakers have called regulators and Bitkub to testify as the baht gains 9%.

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to issue formal rules for crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) early this year. The framework will allow regulated crypto ETFs to launch domestically and give investors exposure without direct wallet or custody risk.

The SEC has approved the concept in principle and is now finalizing investment and operational conditions. Deputy secretary-general Jomkwan Kongsakul said crypto will be treated as another asset class. However, portfolio allocations to digital assets will be capped at 5% for diversified investors.

Futures, Tokenization, and Market Structure

Alongside ETFs, the SEC will enable crypto futures trading on the Thailand Futures Exchange. Digital assets will be recognized under the Derivatives Act, and designated market makers will be introduced to improve liquidity.

The regulator is also working with the Bank of Thailand on a tokenization sandbox. Bond token issuers will be encouraged to enter the program, allowing regulated testing of tokenized investment products.

Thailand remains an active crypto market despite a ban on crypto payments. The country’s largest exchange Bitkub records roughly $60 million in daily trading volume.

SEC data show monthly crypto turnover above ฿100 billion, with USDT accounting for about 52% of volume. Bitcoin represents less than 20%. Lawmakers and analysts say this structure is unusual and may affect capital flows.

Baht Strength Triggers Senate Scrutiny

Meanwhile, Thailand’s currency remains unusually strong. The baht gained roughly 9% against the US dollar in 2025 despite weak growth and persistent trade deficits. A Senate committee has called the SEC, the central bank, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and Bitkub to testify on January 20.

Senators want clarity on whether heavy stablecoin trading is distorting the exchange rate through rapid conversion into baht and outward transfers.

Enforcement Tightens

According to the Bangkok Post report, the SEC is also increasing oversight of financial influencers. Any investment recommendation linked to securities or returns will require authorization as an investment advisor or broker.

It is important to note that the SEC suspended operations of KuCoin Thailand earlier this month after its capital fell below the minimum requirements for several days. The exchange said the issue rose from a shareholder dispute and plans to apply for a digital-asset broker license once resolved.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.