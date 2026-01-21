Grayscale Files with US SEC to Launch NEAR Trust ETF, Will NEAR Price Rally Soon?

Key Notes

The Grayscale NEAR ETF will track the NEAR price using the CoinDesk reference rate, with Coinbase Custody serving as prime custodian.

Following the SEC filing, NEAR price bounced back after hitting the lows of $1.5 earlier today.

Market analysts continue to stay bullish as NEAR Intents trading volume surges rapidly.

Crypto asset manager Grayscale recently submitted its S-1 form to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch its NEAR Trust in the market.

The filing notes that the asset manager would later convert this trust into an NEAR NEAR $1.52 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $1.94 B Vol. 24h: $201.14 M ETF, a move similar to what Grayscale made with its Bitcoin BTC $89 110 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $1.78 T Vol. 24h: $58.39 B and Ethereum ETH $2 962 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $357.61 B Vol. 24h: $32.73 B trusts. As a result, the NEAR price has bounced back from the bottom of $1.50 earlier today.

Grayscale NEAR ETF to Have a Staking Feature

In the filing dated January 20, Grayscale said it intends to restructure and rename the vehicle as the Grayscale NEAR Trust ETF. If approved, the firm plans to list its shares on NYSE Arca, under its proposed ticker GSNR.

Grayscale added that management fees and additional product details will be disclosed in future SEC filings. Interestingly, the language of the filing also hints at the potential of staking ahead. It reads:

“The sponsor anticipates that the Trust would enter into written arrangements with the Custodian to stake the Trust’s NEAR to one or more vetted third-party staking providers.”

The proposed Grayscale NEAR Trust ETF will track the spot price of NEAR using the CoinDesk NEAR CCIXber Reference Rate. As per the filing, Coinbase Inc is listed as the prime broker. Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC will act as custodian.

Similarly, Bank of New York Mellon will serve as the transfer agent and administrator. Interestingly, the recent filing comes soon after Grayscale filed for a spot BNB ETF earlier this month.

What Happens to NEAR Price Next?

NEAR, the native cryptocurrency of the NEAR Protocol, saw a good start to 2026 with its price surging 28% in the first half of January. However, the asset has given up all of its gains, moving to $1.50 earlier today. Following the news of NEAR ETF filing by Grayscale, there’s some mild recovery with the NEAR price trading at $1.55 as of now.

Crypto analyst Crypto Patel said the NEAR price could be setting up for a major multi-year breakout. He noted to a long-term descending wedge structure that has been forming since the token’s 2021 all-time high.

$NEAR Protocol: The 3,000% Setup Nobody Is Talking About Multi-year descending Wedge Forming Since 2021 ATH. Currently at $1.78, sitting on 0.786 Fib + Bullish Trendline Support. ➡️ Breakout > $5

➡️ Targets: $21 (ATH) → $48+ (Full Extension)

❌ Invalidation: Weekly Close <… pic.twitter.com/DD3brpKGOk — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) January 17, 2026

As of now, the NEAR price seems to defend the rising trendline support. He said a breakout above $5 would be the primary trigger for upside continuation. If that level is reclaimed, Patel outlined upside targets at $21 and further to $48 on broader cycle expansion.

No one's really talking about this, but $NEAR Intents just saw its largest weekly trading volume since the November 2025 hype. $677M over the past week. A 50% increase week over week. Data: @tokenterminal pic.twitter.com/mzESypsXHl — Emperor Osmo 🐂 🎯 (@Flowslikeosmo) January 20, 2026

On the other hand, NEAR Protocol’s chain abstraction protocol, NEAR Intents, clocked its largest weekly trading volume since November 2025. During the past week, the trading volume jumped 50% to over $677 million, thereby taking the total swap volume to over $10 billion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.