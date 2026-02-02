Tron Founder Justin Sun Eyes $100 Million Bitcoin Purchase

Key Notes

Justin Sun is planning to invest about $100 million in Bitcoin investments.

This pledge comes as the Bitcoin price fell to a new low below $77,000.

Besides Sun, the Binance exchange is also planning to buy the BTC dip.

While other crypto enthusiasts are perturbed by Bitcoin BTC $77 854 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $1.56 T Vol. 24h: $86.22 B price decline, Justin Sun is planning to invest around $100 million in the asset. Notably, Bitcoin price has now fallen to around $77,000, down by 14% within the last 30 days. Sun’s move comes at a time when Bitcoin treasury companies are counting their losses.

Justin Sun to Buy the Bitcoin Dip

Sun said that he is adding about between $50 million and $100 million worth of Bitcoin to Tron’s holdings. Coincidentally, Bitcoin price fell below $75,000 during the Asian morning hours on Feb. 2, marking its lowest point since last April. So far, BTC has lost up to 21% of its value since Jan. 15.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the price of BTC has recovered slightly to trade at $77,706.44. This corresponds to a 1.08% decline within 24 hours. From over $2 trillion, its market capitalization has plummeted to $1.55 trillion. Also, the coin’s 24-hour trading volume is pegged at $73.93 billion, with a 1.37% decline.

Should Sun move forward with the plan, this would mark a major purchase. This is especially so when compared to the Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies that pulled funds to acquire crypto at record highs in 2025.

As it stands, many such companies are faced with huge losses, running to the tune of more than 30% on their holdings, per a Bitcointreasuries report.

Strategy Suffers Loss, Binance Adds More Bitcoin

With BTC falling below $75,000, business intelligence and software firm Strategy has recorded more than $1 billion in unrealized losses.

This has raised concerns among MSTR investors about potential volatility and liquidation risks ahead. Shortly after a recent acquisition of 2,932 BTC for $264 million, it was reported that the company’s average purchase price now stands near $76,000 per Bitcoin.

Currently, Strategy’s average Bitcoin purchase price stands at $76,037.

Meanwhile, Binance has hinted at its plan to purchase $1 billion worth of BTC. The crypto exchange issued an open letter to the community, noting that it would move $1 billion from its user protection fund, currently held in stablecoins, to Bitcoin.

