Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys 2,932 BTC for $264M amid Market Pullback

Key Notes

Strategy disclosed the purchase of additional Bitcoin BTC $88 134 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $1.76 T Vol. 24h: $57.72 B during last week’s market decline, reinforcing its long-standing accumulation strategy. According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company acquired 2,932 Bitcoin for approximately $264.1 million. The purchases were executed at an average price of $90,061 per coin, as Bitcoin prices fell sharply from recent highs.

The acquisition increased Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 712,647 BTC, accumulated at a total cost of about $54.2 billion. The company’s average purchase price now stands near $76,000 per Bitcoin, positioning Strategy as the world’s largest corporate holder of the asset by a wide margin. The latest buying activity occurred as Bitcoin briefly dropped below $87,000 amid broader risk-off sentiment across global markets.

January Buying Accelerates after Months of Slower Activity

Strategy’s recent purchase was smaller than its two earlier January acquisitions but remains notable in aggregate. Earlier this month, the firm disclosed buys of 22,305 BTC and 13,627 BTC in successive weeks, reflecting a sharp uptick in accumulation.

In total, Strategy has added roughly 40,100 Bitcoin so far in January. This exceeded its combined purchases from August through December 2025.

The accelerated pace suggests a tactical shift following several months of restrained activity.

While co-founder Michael Saylor has previously stated a willingness to buy Bitcoin at any price level, recent patterns indicate a preference for smaller, incremental purchases during periods of market stress.

Equity Sales Fund Bitcoin Purchases

The latest Bitcoin acquisition was primarily financed through equity issuance rather than operating cash flow. The SEC filing shows that Strategy sold approximately 1.7 million shares of its Class A common stock, raising about $257 million. In addition, the company sold more than 70,000 shares of its Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, generating roughly $7 million in net proceeds.

Strategy’s reliance on equity markets to fund Bitcoin purchases continues to tie its balance sheet closely to both crypto prices and investor sentiment. Shares of Strategy were trading near $163 following the disclosure, down from January highs, reflecting broader pressure on crypto-linked equities.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.