MetaMask Integrates TRON Network Across Web, Mobile Platforms

Key Notes

The integration positions MetaMask as a leading multichain wallet alongside Base, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Sei, and Solana support.

TRX surged over 1.5% following the announcement, reaching $0.31 and marking its highest price point in three months.

TRON's dominance in stablecoins through USDT, with $186 billion market cap, strengthens the network's strategic position.

Decentralized crypto wallet developer MetaMask has fully integrated the TRON network throughout its platform, giving users on web and mobile native access to trade and stake TRX, USDT, and other TRON-based tokens.

TRON joins Base, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Sei, and Solana on MetaMask, making the decentralized wallet one of the most robust multichain custody services available.

According to a Jan. 16 press release, the integration is live and users have access to the full suite of integrated features including the ability to stake TRON TRX $0.31 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $29.25 B Vol. 24h: $835.54 M on MetaMask to earn bandwidth and energy that can be used to pay transaction fees.

TRX Reaches Three-month High in Early Trading

TRON’s TRX token saw a more than 1.5% jump in price on Jan. 15 as early trading hours concluded in the US. As of the time of this article’s publication, TRX is trading at $0.3093, having relented slightly from its 24-hour peak.

This puts the token up nearly 5% for the week and more than 10% over the past 30 days, marking a three-month high for the token. TRX’s high over the last year occurred in August 2025, when a hot stablecoin market propelled it to $0.3664 before market volatility sent the token as low as $0.2711 in mid-December.

The cryptocurrency and stablecoin markets appear to be showing signs of overall recovery after the early winter slump and, as of Jan. 15, general sentiment throughout the TRON community appears to be cautiously bullish. Based on 90-day activity, a key resistance point could be set at $0.30 if the token maintains its momentum as the traditional financial trading week comes to a close on Jan. 18.

Further shoring up TRON’s position is the stablecoin dominance of Tether’s USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $186.82 B Vol. 24h: $102.32 B , which operates on the TRON network. The USDT token remains the top stablecoin by a long shot with a market capitalization of $186,762,876,994 — more than twice that of second place Circle’s USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $75.60 B Vol. 24h: $16.67 B .

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.