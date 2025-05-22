Key Notes

BUILDon surged over 500% in 24 hours, now trading around $0.218.

The token’s market cap jumped by nearly $190 million, reaching over $210 million.

Trump-backed WLFI purchased over 636,000 B tokens using its stablecoin USD1. .

BUILDon (B), a recently-launched meme coin on the BNB Smart Chain, has witnessed an explosive 500% surge in the past 24 hours. As per the data by CoinMarketCap, the token is trading around $0.218 at press time, gaining around $190 million in market cap, currently sitting at over $210 million.

This price spike follows a major buy-in by the Donald Trump family-backed crypto project, World Liberty Financial (WLFI). On May 22, WLFI purchased 636,961 B tokens, spending 25,011 USD1, its recently launched stablecoin, for the transaction.

As per the reports, the acquisition aims to support the BUILDon team, which recently launched its token and gained traction after securing listing on Binance Alpha.

WLFI’s crypto portfolio has grown rapidly in recent months. Data by Arkham Intelligence reveals that the firm holds a diverse crypto stash worth around $1.09 billion, including $21.1 million in Ether ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B , $18 million in Wrapped Bitcoin WBTC $96 623 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $12.45 B Vol. 24h: $229.72 M , and $13.2 million in staked ETH (STETH).

Controversies Surround WLFI

Despite its growing influence in the crypto market, WLFI continues to face legal and ethical troubles. The firm has long been under scrutiny for its ties to individuals facing criminal charges, secretive dealings, and links to the Trump administration.

Its recent launch of USD1 and its listing on KuCoin have also sparked criticism. KuCoin was recently penalized with a $300 million fine after admitting to violations of US anti-money laundering laws, making WLFI’s partnership with the exchange particularly controversial.

WLFI co-founder Zach Witkoff recently rejected calls from US lawmakers to investigate the firm’s operations and its ties to Trump. In a letter dated May 15 to Senator Richard Blumenthal, Witkoff’s legal team dismissed the inquiry as “fundamentally flawed.”

The letter read that WLFI is “too busy building” to entertain regulatory oversight at this time.

BUILDon Amid Broader Altcoin Rally

BUILDon is an AI-powered memecoin that merges meme culture with machine learning to create an intelligent investment ecosystem. It uses agent-to-agent (A2A) architecture to automate on-chain data analysis and strategy formulation.

The timing of BUILDon’s surge aligns with renewed optimism in the broader altcoin market. Bitcoin has broken past its previous all-time high, triggering expectations of a strong altcoin season.

Meanwhile, TOTAL3, a total crypto market cap excluding Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B and Ethereum, continues to rise, especially when compared to the expanding US money supply. This signals that investors are beginning to rotate capital into altcoins.

The memecoin market at large is also heating up. Over the past 24 hours, the market cap of memecoins has jumped by 8.7%, reaching $75.18 billion.

