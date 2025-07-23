TRX Price Holds $0.30 Support While XRP, ADA Face Double-Digit Losses

Key Notes

TRX leads top altcoin performance with minimal 1% loss while major competitors face double-digit declines exceeding 10%.

Tron's market capitalization reaches $29.3 billion, officially surpassing Cardano's valuation for the first time this quarter.

On-chain data reveals stable stablecoin deposits at $82 billion, indicating fund rotation rather than mass crypto exits.

Tron TRX $0.31 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $29.27 B Vol. 24h: $4.88 B traded at $0.306 on Monday, sliding 1% intraday, but still posted the best performance among top 10 altcoins. In contrast, Ripple XRP $3.17 24h volatility: 10.4% Market cap: $187.22 B Vol. 24h: $12.64 B and Cardano ADA $0.81 24h volatility: 9.1% Market cap: $29.42 B Vol. 24h: $1.91 B prices saw intra-day losses exceeding 10%, halting recent rallies.

Tron’s market cap now stands at $29.3 billion, overtaking Cardano’s valuation for the first time this quarter.

Based on the latest on-chain insights from DeFillama, Tron’s resilient performance suggests the market correction on Wednesday is linked to investor consolidation rather than rapid withdrawals from the broader crypto sector.

As depicted above, Stablecoin Market Cap on Tron remains near recent peaks at $82 billion while TVL also hold up around the $5.7 billion mark. Considering TRON dominates more than 70% of crypto stablecoin transactions, the figure indicates minimal withdrawals intraday despite top-ranked assets like XRP and ADA facing double-digit losses. More so, it suggests traders are opting to rotate funds across different altcoin markets, rather than making rotation into stablecoins.

TRX Price Prediction: Bulls Hold $0.30 But MACD Signals Pullback

TRX price closed Monday at $0.306 after rejecting from the $0.33 local high last week. The Keltner Channel mid-band at $0.303 offers nearby support, but the lower band at $0.286 is the key level to watch if $0.30 breaks.

MACD on the daily chart shows fading momentum, with the blue MACD line crossing below the orange signal line. This bearish crossover points to a potential cool-off in the coming sessions.

If bulls defend $0.30, a Tron price rebound toward $0.32 could follow. However, failure to hold that level could open downside targets at $0.286 and $0.275, aligning with the channel bottom and May support.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.