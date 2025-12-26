U.S., Russia, and Ukraine Clash Over Disputed Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

Key Notes

The U.S.

proposes joint management operations of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant for Bitcoin mining.

The proposal is a part of the ongoing peace negotiations in the almost four-year-long Russia and Ukraine.

The Bitcoin mining sector is gaining attention globally from countries like the U.S., France, and China. .

The U.S. has expressed interest in using the disputed Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) for BTC $88 888 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $1.78 T Vol. 24h: $37.94 B mining. This proposed move by the U.S. is part of the ongoing peace negotiation deal in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The U.S. Moves to Expand Bitcoin Mining

Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the details following a recent meeting with some U.S. business leaders. According to a report from Russian news outlet Kommersant, the U.S. showed interest in building crypto mining operations at ZNPP.

Based on the details, the proposal is part of the ongoing U.S.-Russian negotiations, and the parties are considering electricity supplies to Ukraine.

ZNPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, has played a central role in Ukraine’s electricity supply and grid stability. The facility is located near Energodar on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

Russia took control of the plant in March 2022, shortly after the start of the military operation in Ukraine. The plant was transferred to the management of Rosenergoatom JSC, part of Rosatom, and has become a recurring flashpoint in peace talks. Currently, there are several competing proposals over ownership of the plant and power distribution clashes.

Per Kommersant, the U.S. is proposing a joint management arrangement with Russia that would exclude Ukraine. However, a BBC report revealed the U.S. has proposed a joint operation by all three countries, with equal stakes in the enterprise. However, Kyiv has reportedly disagreed.

Crucially, Ukraine has countered with a proposal for a 50-50 joint venture with the U.S. to operate the ZNPP. Under this proposal, Ukraine would receive 50% of the plant’s electricity output, while the U.S. would independently allocate the remainder.

Countries Increase Exposure to Bitcoin Mining

Meanwhile, Bitcoin mining expansion increased in the U.S. this year despite the leading coin’s volatility. Specifically in January, Grayscale launched a Bitcoin Miners ETF to support the BTC mining ecosystem.

Other countries like France also expanded into the Bitcoin mining sector. The French government developed a 5-year Bitcoin mining plan, expected to generate about $150 million from the industry.

Bitcoin mining is quietly staging a comeback in China four years after Beijing banned all cryptocurrency mining. According to a prior Coinspeaker report, China has reclaimed a 14% share of global hashrate, ranking third worldwide as of late October.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.