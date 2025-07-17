France Mulling 5-Year Bitcoin Mining Plan With Surplus Electricity

Key Notes

The French government is looking to direct all its excess electricity to its Bitcoin mining sector.

France may be able to generate an annual revenue of up to $150 million from the industry.

Meanwhile, Cambridge has identified that half of Bitcoin mining is powered by low-carbon or renewable energy sources.

The French government is looking to direct all its excess electricity to its Bitcoin mining sector.

As a result, they have developed a 5-year Bitcoin mining plan that is expected to generate annual revenue of up to $150 million from the industry.

The proposed bill has been submitted to the French National Assembly.

Benefits of Bitcoin Mining

The bill contained details of a five-year pilot program that will allow electricity producers to redirect excess power to the Bitcoin mining industry.

Previously, this excess electricity was often wasted, especially during periods of low grid demand. To substantiate their plan, the lawmakers sponsoring the bill pointed to data from the Association for the Development of Digital Assets (ADAN) projects.

According to the data, directing one gigawatt of surplus energy to Bitcoin mining could generate between $100 million and $150 million annually. This revenue could help offset the fixed costs of maintaining the country’s nuclear fleet and is seen as a smart way to monetize energy that would otherwise be sold at a loss.

French lawmakers have been addressing this subject for quite some time, seeking a method to harness the excess energy.

In their opinion, the French energy grid is facing mounting pressure from the growth of intermittent renewables, such as wind and solar.

About a month ago, stakeholders were urging the government to examine whether Bitcoin mining could absorb the excess power generated from the country’s nuclear plants.

“The significant share of [renewable energy sources] in our electricity mix is leading to recurring imbalances on the grid, including episodes of overproduction that force electricity producers to sell at a loss due to a lack of storage facilities,” the lawmakers pointed out. “These unutilized surpluses represent an unacceptable economic and energy loss.”

The proposal suggests placing Bitcoin mining centers alongside nuclear power plants. They are confident that this solution will not negatively impact existing infrastructure, as it can be conveniently integrated with the new infrastructure.

The Bitcoin mining activities could generate heat, which can be redirected to district heating systems, greenhouses, or industrial operations.

Bitcoin Mining With Sustainable Energy Sources

Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge recently published a study that revealed that at least half of Bitcoin mining is powered by low-carbon or renewable energy sources.

To reach this conclusion, researchers surveyed mining operations across the United States, Canada, Norway, and Paraguay. North America ranked highest for the lowest carbon emissions linked to Bitcoin mining.

The United States is leading the push toward more sustainable energy use in the crypto industry, with several initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of mining.

While these efforts are ongoing, there’s no guarantee that improved sustainability will change public perception or significantly increase global adoption of Bitcoin.

