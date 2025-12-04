Thai Police Bust Seven Bitcoin Mines Linked to $156M Chinese Scam Operation

Key Notes

Raids targeted Chinese-operated facilities using stolen electricity to fund cross-border criminal activities.

Police traced approximately $156 million in illicit funds converted through cryptocurrency mining operations.

Thailand intensifies enforcement with new regulations banning unlicensed exchanges and foreign P2P services.

Thai police raided seven Bitcoin BTC $92 196 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $1.84 T Vol. 24h: $70.47 B mining farms across Samut Sakhon and Uthai Thani provinces, seizing over 3,600 machines and equipment valued at 270 million baht ($8.4 million), and approximately 30 million baht ($936,826) in equipment.

The operations connected to Chinese organized crime groups running transnational scams from Myanmar. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the sites to oversee the probe, which traced electricity theft losses to the state at 3 billion baht ($93 million) over three years, according to a local media report.

Raids Uncover Mining Linked to Scam Networks

Authorities targeted four warehouses and three homes in the raids on December 2. The sites used shipping containers with water-cooling systems and soundproofing to run the rigs nonstop. Investigators linked the setup to the “Chinese Grey” network, which funnels scam proceeds into Bitcoin mining.

Police estimate the criminal group moved over 5 billion baht ($156 million) through digital assets. Earlier in 2025, a similar raid in Chon Buri seized 996 mining devices for power theft. The pattern shows foreign groups exploiting Thailand’s grid for crypto operations.

These Criminal Activities Happen in a Similar Way in Malaysia

Malaysia reported $1.1 billion in electricity losses to illegal Bitcoin mining since 2020, with 13,827 sites uncovered. Tenaga Nasional, the state utility, faced grid strain from meter tampering and overloads. Police now use drones for heat detection and ground teams for raids, according to Bloomberg.

Raids there seized rigs worth thousands and led to arrests, but electrical theft persists. Officials note miners mask noise with bird sounds and hide in abandoned buildings. This activity is shifting to neighboring Thailand amid pressure from the Malaysian police on this illegal activity.

Thailand is Looking at Its Local Activity

Thai regulators amended laws in April 2025 to block foreign crypto P2P services and target mule accounts. Fines reach 300,000 baht ($9,369) and carry a maximum of three years in jail. In May 2025, the Thai SEC banned five unlicensed exchanges—Bybit, OKX, CoinEx, 1000X, and XT.com—from June 28.

The moves aim to cut off funding for scams and protect users. Banks and telecoms now share responsibility for cybercrime prevention. Thailand balances crackdowns with plans for tokenized securities and crypto spending by tourists.

These raids signal stepped-up coordination against cross-border crypto crime. Police continue tracing funds and requesting international coordination, with more sites expected to be placed under surveillance.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.