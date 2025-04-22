Whale Deposits $14M SOL to Binance, Price Dip Ahead?

Key Notes

A whale moved 100K SOL to Binance after 4 years, signaling possible profit-taking.

SOL is currently trading around $140, showing resilience with a modest 0.5% daily gain.

Analysts eye $114–$120 as a key accumulation zone.

Solana SOL $142.0 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $73.38 B Vol. 24h: $4.62 B has rebounded to trade around $140 after briefly plunging to $97 earlier this month. However, on-chain data suggests that several investors are booking their profits amid this recovery.

On April 22, LookOnChain noted that a SOL whale, who had staked nearly a million SOL at $27 four years ago, has now unstaked 100,000 tokens, worth $13.9 million, and deposited them to Binance. This transfer signals a clear intent to realize profits or potentially hedge against downside volatility.

After 4 years of staking, this whale unstaked 100K $SOL($13.9M) 2 hours ago and deposited it to #Binance. Back then, he staked 991,079 $SOL at around $27. He still has 1.19M $SOL($166.37M) staked, with total profits of over $153M.https://t.co/X9KSXT0jES pic.twitter.com/qJ4tehUEUO — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) April 22, 2025

Despite the large withdrawal, the whale still holds over 1.19 million SOL staked, with estimated unrealized gains of $153 million.

Meanwhile, the number of wallets holding SOL has dipped from 11.11 million to 10.83 million since April 17, suggesting retail interest may be thinning.

A Strong Reversal Setup

Solana’s price has jumped nearly 40% since briefly dipping below the weekly EMA200. It now trades in the local supply zone between $130 and $145, an important region that has historically acted as both resistance and support.

It is interesting to note that Solana appears to be forming an inverse head and shoulders (IH&S) pattern on the daily chart since March, usually a strong reversal setup. The current level is sitting right at the neckline resistance.

Analysts at CryptoVIPSignal on X suggest a potential pullback toward the $114–$120 support area for consolidation before a breakout attempt. Investors might consider accumulation near this zone.

$SOL Analysis: The #price is forming an Inverse Head & Shoulders (IH&S) pattern on the daily time frame. There is a high likelihood that we will see a move towards the support area for further #accumulation. Currently, the price is at the resistance area. Consider adding some… pic.twitter.com/N4BOE0Czxx — Crypto VIP Signal™ (@CryptoVIPsignal) April 22, 2025

SOL Price Outlook

On the daily SOL price chart, the RSI currently sits just under 60 with an upward gradient. This suggests that bullish momentum is gaining traction without yet tipping into overbought territory.

Bollinger Bands are widening, with the price near the upper band. A breakout from this consolidation zone may lead to a swift move toward the $158–$162 resistance. This level aligns with the 1D EMA200 and has historically triggered reversals.

Meanwhile, a steady climb in the MACD histogram, along with a bullish crossover also hints at sustained upward momentum.

However, any renewed weakness in the overall crypto market could cause SOL to revisit the $95 support. A break below that could lead SOL to 0.786 Fibonacci level at $70. Popular crypto analyst Sri Phoenix recently predicted a SOL drop to $80 in the near-term.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.