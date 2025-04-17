Solana (SOL) Breaches Most Important Price Mark as Volume Jump 35%

Key Notes

Solana trading volume rose 35%, pushing the price above the $129 pivot zone.

Over $120 million in liquidity returned to Solana from other networks.

A TD Sequential buy signal and meme coin rally now hint at further upside.

Solana SOL $134.1 24h volatility: 6.4% Market cap: $69.26 B Vol. 24h: $5.33 B has crossed a key price level that may shape its near-term direction. Notably, a sharp 35% rise in trading volume and renewed investor activity have brought the network back into focus.

Solana Price Sets Key Pivot as Liquidity Returns

According to current market data, Solana’s price rose more than 16% over the past week, recovering from a low of $100 on April 9. This recovery is backed by a large wave of accumulation around the $129 price level.

According to Glassnode, this is where over 32 million SOL were bought, making it the largest supply cluster in recent history. That accounts for about 5% of the total SOL supply.

#Solana’s URPD shows a major shift in cost basis over the past two days, forming the largest supply cluster (>5%) at $129.79 with over 32M $SOL. This zone could act as a support during future drawdowns, reflecting high investor engagement at this price level. pic.twitter.com/mrunKSjKZL — glassnode (@glassnode) April 15, 2025

This outlook marks $129 a key pivot level. If SOL stays above it, the price could find support. However, if it falls below, that zone may turn into resistance.

Beyond that, there are two more key levels to watch. On-chain data shows that the second largest cluster is $144.54, where 27.5 million SOL were purchased, representing around 4.7% of the total supply. Below $129, the next major support lies at $117.99, backed by 18 million SOL.

It is worth noting that liquidity is returning to the Solana network. Latest data shows that in the last 30 days, more than $120 million has been bridged from other blockchains. Per the update, the second-largest digital asset, Ethereum, led the movement with $41.5 million, followed by $37.3 million from Arbitrum.

Other notable inflows came from Base ($16 million), BNB Chain ($14 million), and Sonic ($6.6 million). This marks a sharp contrast from earlier this year, when $485 million exited the network during the LIBRA meme coin scandal in Argentina.

Based on general market perception, the current rally points to rising confidence among investors and users in Solana’s ecosystem.

As of this writing, data from CoinMarketCap shows that Solana (SOL) price was $133.18, up 6.27% in the last 24 hours. At this level, Solana has retained its rank as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $69.19 billion.

Buy Signals Emerge as Market Watchers Eye Next Levels

Adding to the positive sentiment, a TD Sequential buy signal appeared twice in the past week on Solana’s weekly chart. Often used by traders to spot trend reversals, this signal suggests that the recent correction may end.

Previously, crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that Solana must hold above $95 and break through the $121 mark to sustain a move toward $147. A massive breakout may be lurking around since the price has moved above these two levels.

TD Sequential flashes buy signal on the #Solana weekly chart! $SOL needs to stay above $95 and break $121 to set the stage for a rally toward $147. pic.twitter.com/8vX6rGmCW1 — Ali (@ali_charts) April 8, 2025

It is important to add that memecoins on Solana are adding to the growing momentum. In the past week, tokens like POPCAT POPCAT $0.25 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $247.11 M Vol. 24h: $134.59 M , FARTCOIN FARTCOIN $0.90 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $897.12 M Vol. 24h: $357.89 M , BONK BONK $0.000012 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $922.99 M Vol. 24h: $95.44 M , and WIF WIF $0.38 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $378.57 M Vol. 24h: $172.84 M have seen big gains. POPCAT jumped by 79%, FARTCOIN rose 51%, BONK went up 25%, and WIF gained 21%.

Coinspeaker earlier reported that Janover, a real estate financing platform, bought an extra $10.5 million worth of SOL. This brings its total holdings to 163,651.7 SOL, valued at around $21.2 million.

These moves have brought more activity to the network. However, despite the growing interest, the total fees generated in April are still well below what was recorded in January 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.