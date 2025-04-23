Whales Continue to Accumulate Ethereum, ETH Rally Ahead?

Key Notes

ETH surged to $1,787, gaining 13% in just 24 hours.

A whale who lost $40 million on April 9 returned to accumulate nearly 20,000 ETH.

Spot Ether ETFs saw a $38.74 million inflow, ending a 10-day drought.

Early on April 23, Ethereum ETH $1 814 24h volatility: 11.0% Market cap: $218.91 B Vol. 24h: $27.99 B recorded a 13% daily surge in its value, trading around $1,787 at the time of writing. The rally has pushed its 24-hour trading volume up by 73%.

This surge comes as whale activity increased for the second-largest cryptocurrency. A large investor who had previously incurred a $40 million loss during the April 9 crash, when ETH briefly touched $1,400, returned back for accumulation.

As per the data shared by Lookonchain, this whale borrowed 34.75 million USDT on Aave and purchased 19,973 ETH at $1,740 — a bold comeback bet on the rally.

Another whale, wallet 0x2088, scooped up 2,568 Ether for around $4.61 million at $1,794. Meanwhile, address 0xD20E pulled 5,531 ETH — worth nearly $9.8 million — from Binance, a move typically indicating intent for long-term holding.

Additionally, on April 22, spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) broke a 10-day streak of flat or negative flows, recording a combined net inflow of $38.74 million.

It is important to note that Ether has been trading within a downward channel since mid-December 2024. The recent breakout from this range has led many analysts to predict a bull rally ahead. Popular crypto trader Christiaan on X has set a price target of $2,690 for ETH in the near term.

Analyst “Ash Crypto” echoed this bullish sentiment, comparing ETH’s chart pattern to Bitcoin’s explosive trajectory from late 2024.

On April 22, Rekt Capital noted that while ETH’s dominance recently dropped to the critical 2019 support level of 7%, it has since bounced back. If the cryptocurrency manages to sustainably rise its dominance, it could reclaim its position in the broader market.

$ETH Dominance Since dropped to new All Time Lows, Ethereum Dominance has managed to protect 2019 All Time Lows as support (black) for now ETH Dominance needs to Monthly Close inside green so as to develop a reversal base like back in 2019-2020#ETH #Crypto #Ethereum https://t.co/Ubh8iDpx6j pic.twitter.com/3DXw4udWa2 — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) April 22, 2025

Ethereum (ETH) Price Outlook

On the daily ETH price chart, the RSI currently stands around 54.75 with an upward gradient. This suggests the bullish momentum could continue if the buying volume remains high.

Meanwhile, the price is currently hugging the upper Bollinger Band around $1,800. If ETH breaks above the upper band, it could trigger further buying — although such a move may also signal short-term overbought conditions.

If Ether maintains its course above the middle Bollinger Band and keeps RSI above the neutral 50 mark, a more sustained breakout is likely.

The MACD shows a bullish crossover, supported by rising green histograms, underscoring the underlying positive sentiment.

