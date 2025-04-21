Ethereum Signals Bullish Momentum as Whale Activity Rises, ETH Price Rally Ahead?

Key Notes

The TD Sequential indicator flashes a buy signal for ETH.

A whale withdraws over $3M worth of ETH from Bitget, signaling long-term confidence.

Trader Merlijn warns that missing this accumulation zone might be a major 2025 misstep.

Ethereum ETH $1 647 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $198.82 B Vol. 24h: $10.48 B is showing signs of life again, recording a 2.5% price surge in the past 24 hours. This surge comes as the TD Sequential indicator flashes a buy signal, noted by popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

Martinez believes this week could be important for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency.

Big week ahead for #Ethereum $ETH! The TD Sequential has just flashed a buy signal, hinting at a potential shift in momentum. pic.twitter.com/xnhVkzBxJc — Ali (@ali_charts) April 21, 2025

The rise in Ethereum whale activity supports this view. According to LookonChain, a major whale recently withdrew 1,897 ETH (worth over $3 million) from Bitget, indicating a move toward self-custody.

Since April 3, this same whale has withdrawn a total of 3,844 ETH valued at $6.51 million, suggesting long-term confidence in Ether price potential.

CryptoQuant data also highlights a decline in ETH held on exchanges, now at levels last seen in October 2024, right before Ethereum climbed toward $4,000. This drop in supply typically hints at reduced selling pressure and an upcoming price lift-off.

Popular crypto trader Merlijn also hinted bullish signal on X, suggesting that the ETH price is “about to launch”. He warned that ignoring this accumulation phase could be “the biggest mistake of 2025”.

$ETH is at the bottom of the accumulation zone. Stochastic RSI is screaming reversal. Missing this setup could be the biggest mistake of 2025. Ethereum is about to launch. pic.twitter.com/inwDK29yt3 — Merlijn The Trader (@MerlijnTrader) April 20, 2025

ETH Price Ready for a Breakout?

At the time of writing, Ether is trading around $1,648 with a market cap of $198.6 billion. On the daily ETH price chart, the RSI currently sits at 45.49, climbing out of oversold territory but still leaving plenty of room before for bulls.

The price is testing the middle Bollinger band (20-day SMA), currently around $1,632. A clean breakout above the midline and eventual test of the upper band near $1,827 would suggest stronger bullish momentum.

However, if Ether fails to hold the middle band, the lower band at $1,437 would act as the key support level.

The MACD indicator has recently started turning bullish, with the MACD line above the signal line. Meanwhile, green histogram bars also hint at bullish momentum.

Key resistance remains at $1,830 and $2,000, with a crucial supply wall at $2,330, beyond which Martinez predicts a bull rally.

#Ethereum $ETH could kick off a new bull rally once it breaks through the supply wall at $2,330. pic.twitter.com/ImZnl4XOW0 — Ali (@ali_charts) April 21, 2025

Crypto commentator Tom Tucker pointed out on X that Ethereum is closely tracking global liquidity trends — another sign that the crypto could be “ready to lift off”.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.