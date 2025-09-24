Why Has FLUID Rocketed 40% Today?

Key Notes

FLUID price jumped 40% in 24 hours with market cap hitting $558M.

Trading volume spiked 700% as the token trades at $7.24.

Upbit listed FLUID on KRW, BTC, and USDT markets with restrictions.

Fluid (FLUID) has surged over 40% in the past 24 hours, pushing its market capitalization to $558 million and briefly touching a daily high of $5.44. The token is now trading at $7.24, followed by a massive 700% jump in trading volume.

Despite the rally, FLUID remains 82.16% below its all-time high of $29.36, set more than four years ago during the last major bull cycle, CoinMarketCap data shows.

Upbit Listing Drives Momentum

Leading South Korean exchange Upbit confirmed the listing of FLUID across its KRW, BTC, and USDT markets. Trading went live on September 25, 2025, at 19:30 KST, following the exchange’s standard five-minute order book pre-open period.

At the time of launch, FLUID traded at 7,277.68 KRW, 0.00004644 BTC, and 5.26 USDT across the three markets.

To ensure market stability, Upbit imposed restrictions such as a ±10% price band during the first five minutes and temporary limits on order types like market orders and trailing stops.

Also, as per Upbit, deposits are only supported via the Ethereum network (FLUID-ERC20), with strict requirements for whitelisted wallet addresses.

What Is Fluid (FLUID)?

FLUID is a decentralized liquidity protocol designed to unify fragmented liquidity across DeFi ecosystems. It enhances capital efficiency, reduces trading costs, and supports key features such as staking, yield farming, and liquidity provision.

By optimizing asset usage across platforms, it aims to provide seamless liquidity solutions for developers and users.

FLUID Analysis: What’s Next?

The FLUID 3-hour chart below is showing a strong breakout after a long period of consolidation and downtrend pressure. Interestingly, the Bollinger Bands show a sharp expansion following a long squeeze, which often signals a potential for high volatility.

The MACD indicator also flipped bullish. Meanwhile, the breakout target, measured by the height of the prior consolidation range, indicates a potential upside toward the $8.50–$9 range, with short-term resistance at $7.50.

The Balance of Power indicator shows a significant shift in buying strength but if price falls back below the previous resistance-turned-support near $5.30, it could trigger a retest of the recent lows around $4.60.

