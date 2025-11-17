Key Notes

Robert Kiyosaki said he holds gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum because he does not trust the Federal Reserve, U.S.Treasury, or Wall Street.

He reiterated that he avoids crypto ETFs and REITs, calling them “paper” or “fake” assets.

Kiyosaki argued that Bitcoin’s fixed supply and independence from government monetary policy make it a superior long-term asset.

With the Bitcoin BTC $94 962 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $1.90 T Vol. 24h: $78.61 B price crashing more than 10% on the weekly chart, veteran investor Robert Kiyosaki is once again defending the asset class, calling it “people’s money.” His recent comments come in mild criticism of the oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett.

In his recent post on X platform, Kiyosaki points out risks in traditional financial markets and US equities, just as Buffett buys $4.3 billion worth of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares.

WARREN BUFFET trashes BITCOIN Warren Buffet is arguably the smartest and maybe the richest investor in the world. He trashes Bitcoin saying it is not investing….it is speculation….. ie gambling. He is saying a blow off top will wipe out Bitcoiners. And from his worldly view… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 17, 2025

Robert Kiyosaki Reiterates Support for Bitcoin Despite Warren Buffett’s Criticism

Veteran investor Robert Kiyosaki issued a detailed response after Warren Buffett dismissed Bitcoin as speculation rather than investment. Previously, Buffett warned that a “blow-off top” could wipe out crypto investors.

Robert Kiyosaki argued that Buffett’s stance overlooks risks in traditional financial markets.

He noted that stocks, real estate, and even US Treasuries, long considered safe-haven assets, have experienced volatility, with recent selling pressure from major foreign holders such as Japan and China.

Kiyosaki stated that the US financial system appears absolutely broken. That’s why he owns gold mines, physical gold and silver, as well as Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH $3 173 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $384.40 B Vol. 24h: $33.51 B , because he doesn’t trust the Federal Reserve, the US Treasury, or Wall Street.

On November 15, Buffett said he would continue to buy BTC despite the current selling pressure. In contrast, he places confidence in these institutions.

Latest reports suggest that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has acquired 17.85 million Alphabet shares, valued at approximately $4.3 billion.

Although small compared to Buffett’s $340 billion cash position, this investment is significant because it comes amid talks of an AI-driven market bubble.

The purchase triggered a “Buffett bump,” sending GOOG stock up 7% during pre-market trading on Monday, November 17.

Kiyosaki Calls BTC, ETH as “People’s Money”

In his post on the X platform, Robert Kiyosaki reiterated his long-held classifications: physical gold and silver as “God’s money,” Bitcoin and Ethereum as “people’s money,” and government-linked financial assets as “fake money.”

He stressed that he avoids ETFs and REITs, calling them “paper” or “counterfeit” versions of real assets. Kiyosaki has also backed Bitcoin and ETH investments in 401(k) retirement funds.

He added that his core motivation for investing is distrust in government fiscal policy. Kiyosaki criticized the Federal Reserve’s money creation and the US Treasury’s spending priorities.

He believes that expanding national debt will force further issuance of dollar-denominated debt, benefiting Wall Street but hurting ordinary citizens through inflation.

