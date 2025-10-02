Why ZCash (ZEC) Price Up 60% Today?

Key Notes

Zcash (ZEC) jumped nearly 60%, entering the top 50 cryptos by market cap.

Rally fueled by Grayscale’s launch of Zcash Trust, drawing institutional attention.

Technicals suggest ZEC is overextended, but momentum remains strong above $120.

Zcash ZEC $143.3 24h volatility: 59.6% Market cap: $2.33 B Vol. 24h: $1.30 B posted a 59% price surge on Oct. 2, becoming one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies of the day. This builds on the cryptocurrency’s ongoing rally, marking a 150% weekly price growth and gaining 250% in market cap.

ZEC smashed through a three-year high of $153 on Oct. 1. This resulted in the token’s entry into the top 50 crypto list, surpassing Pump.fun’s PUMP with a market capitalization of $2.36 billion.

At the time of writing, ZEC is trading around $146, pushing daily trading volumes up by nearly 300%, according to CoinMarketCap.

The surge comes as Grayscale recently announced the launch of the Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZCSH), one of the first institutional-grade products providing exposure to the cryptocurrency.

The trust, designed for accredited investors, allows participation without the need to directly buy, store, or manage the underlying asset. Analysts see this as a major catalyst for Zcash’s growth.

.@Zcash is similar to Bitcoin in its design. Zcash $ZEC was created from the original Bitcoin code base, but it uses a privacy technology that encrypts transaction information and allows users to shield their assets. Grayscale Zcash Trust is open for private placement for… pic.twitter.com/gzPmQRiZl5 — Grayscale (@Grayscale) October 1, 2025

Unlike many digital currencies, Zcash is built on Bitcoin’s codebase but adds a unique layer of privacy through zero-knowledge proofs (zk-SNARKs). These cryptographic tools allow users to choose between fully transparent or private transactions.

Bitcoin has been increasingly tied to institutions and regulatory oversight. However, Zcash retains a strong following among crypto purists who value decentralization and anonymity.

ZEC Price to $200?

On the daily chart, the MACD remains strongly bullish, with wide divergence between the signal and MACD lines, indicating strong momentum. For bulls, the next resistance lies near $160–$165, with a breakout potentially leading to $200.

ZEC is trading far above the upper Bollinger Band, a sign of extreme overbought conditions that often lead to pullbacks. Traders should watch for immediate support around $120, followed by $100, where a retest could stabilize the trend.

Privacy advocates are optimistic but many analysts caution that ZEC could face volatility after such an explosive run. Historically, privacy coins have attracted regulatory scrutiny, which may weigh on sentiment in the long run.

