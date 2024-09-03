WIF Soars 12% as Shiba Inu Unveils Agent Shiboshi on iOS

Despite a general downturn in the market, the introduction of Agent Shiboshi for iPhone users has captured investor attention, positively impacting the market.

The meme coin market has experienced notable movement in the past 24 hours, with dogwifhat (WIF), a Solana-based project, leading the way with a 12% increase. WIF is currently trading at approximately $1.60, with a market capitalization of $1.59 billion.

This price surge follows the launch of Shiba Inu’s highly anticipated Agent Shiboshi game on iOS. The debut of the game has generated significant excitement within the Shiba Inu community, driving renewed interest in the token and the broader meme coin market.

Shiba Inu Rolls Out Agent Shiboshi for iPhone Players

In the last 24 hours, SHIB has seen a slight increase of nearly 2%, while meme coins such as Bonk (BONK), Pepe Coin (PEPE), and Floki Inu (FLOKI) have gained approximately 5%, 4%, and 3.5%, respectively.

The market also responded favorably to the news of the game’s launch for Android users in August. The game invites players to embark on adventures and challenges them to assume the role of Agent Shiboshi, tasked with hunting down Shadowcats.

According to the announcement, defeating these enemies requires precise aiming.

“Agent Shiboshi is an exciting new side-scrolling shooter game developed by Shiba Inu Games. The game features Shiboshi, a secret agent battling against the mysterious Shadowcats. Players can earn in-game currency by defeating enemies, which can be used to upgrade their weapons and gear,” said Lucie, the marketing lead at Shiba Inu.

The game, featuring tap and swipe controls, vibrant graphics, offline play, and unlockable skins, offers an engaging experience with progressively difficult levels and in-app purchases.

Players can purchase items such as skins and in-game currency, with Skins 4 and 5 priced at $0.99 and $1.99, respectively.

500 Downloads

To date, the Agent Shiboshi game has garnered more than 500 downloads on the Google Play Store. However, it has yet to receive any user reviews on the Android marketplace.

According to PlayWithShib, Shiba Inu’s gaming channel, the game is not accessible on older mobile phones running versions below Android 6.0. iPhone users can access the game on devices running iOS 13.0 or newer.

Agent Shiboshi is not the first game created by the Shiba Inu team. The developers previously launched Shiba Eternity, another mobile game released in October 2022.

The release of these games is expected to enhance the project’s standing in the meme coin sector and attract more users to the community. The games are part of Shiba Inu’s strategy to expand its utility beyond being a meme coin and continue growing its ecosystem.

