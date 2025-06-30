XRP Price Eyes $2.70 Target as Ripple Launches EVM Sidechain on Mainnet

Key Notes

XRPL's new EVM sidechain enables Ethereum smart contracts and DeFi protocols within the XRP ecosystem for the first time.

XRP trading volume jumped $1.1 billion to reach $2.4 billion, marking June's highest activity amid ecosystem developments.

Bulls target $2.40 breakout to invalidate bearish Head and Shoulders pattern, with potential upside toward $2.70 resistance.

Ripple XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $130.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.23 B price stalled around the $2.20 on Monday, June 30 as crypto markets experienced mild profit-taking in European trading sessions after considerable gains over the weekend. With XRP Ledger EVM compatible sidechain now live on mainnet, will XRP invalidate dominant bearish indicators?

Ripple Launches Ethereum-Compatible XRPL Sidechain

The XRP Ledger has officially launched its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible sidechain on mainnet, marking a major milestone in the network’s. Developed in collaboration with Ripple, Peersyst, and Axelar, the XRPL EVM Sidechain brings full Ethereum smart contract capabilities to the XRP ecosystem for the first time, allowing for the seamless deployment of decentralized apps and protocols within the XRP Ledger.

1/ The XRPL EVM Sidechain is live on mainnet: https://t.co/CJ61aqZvhp After years of building with @Peersyst and the XRPL community, devs can now build, port, and deploy cross-chain and EVM-only dApps using XRP as gas, with a direct bridge to the XRPL. Get started 👇 — RippleX (@RippleXDev) June 30, 2025

This comes a week after CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed the launch of the “XRPL 2.5.0 Server update”, a reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol that adds new features including Token Escrow and Permissioned DEX.

Introducing XRP Ledger version 2.5.0: https://t.co/N4ESY0lH9l — RippleX (@RippleXDev) June 24, 2025

With wrapped XRP (wXRP) serving as the native gas token and interoperability enabled through Axelar’s secure bridge, the sidechain is poised to support everything from DeFi lending to tokenized assets and multichain payments.

XRP Trading Volume Hits 30-day Peak of $2.4 billion as Crypto Markets Stall

Despite the ecosystem buzz surrounding XRPL ledgers’ arrival into the $100 billion EVM market, XRP price has shown muted reaction. At press time on Monday, XRP is hovering around $2.20 up by 0.8% intraday, after a run of 3 consecutive days in profit which saw it gain 7% over the weekend.

XRP’s subdued price gains after the major announcement Monday aligns with the broader market sentiment, as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana all remain range bound below weekend peaks, trading $108,000, $2,480 and $157 respectively.

Coinmarketcap data shows that XRP’s trading volumes increased by $1.1 billion in the last 24 hours, crossing the $2.4 billion mark for the first time in June. Such an increase in market activity amid positive ecosystem news is often an indicator of rising demand as traders are positioning for short-term moves across exchanges. If historical trends play out, XRP price could be on the verge of another major leg-up in the coming sessions.

Bulls Eye $2.40 Breakout to Invalidate Bearish Head and Shoulders Pattern

XRP price projection is at crossroads as bulls move to invalidate an active bearish Head and Shoulders pattern. The neckline support at $2.00 has been breached, projecting a potential decline to $1.46 downswing target.

However, with market volumes on the rise, XRP bulls are staging a defense at the $2.20 pivot level. A decisive reclaim of the $2.34 to $2.40 resistance zone could completely invalidate the Head and Shoulders pattern, potentially triggering a rapid breakout toward $2.70.

More so, the MACD is flashing early signs of bullish divergence, with the signal line crossing above the MACD line, indicating weakening bearish momentum.

If the price can hold above $2.20 and then break through $2.40 with strong buying volume, it would signal that buyers are back in control. Conversely, another correction below $2.00 could see sellers drive the price down to the $1.46 target.

Best Wallet: The Secure Way to Store XRP in the Multichain Era

As XRP enters a new chapter with EVM functionality, secure storage becomes paramount. Best Wallet emerges as the top solution for users navigating the multichain world. Designed to integrate seamlessly with EVM chains and Layer 1 blockchains alike, Best Wallet offers low-fee swaps, early access to new token launches, and high APY staking rewards, all from a single, secure interface.

Now in presale, the $BEST token gives holders added benefits including community governance, reduced in-app fees, and exclusive staking perks. With over $13 million raised and counting, Best Wallet emerges as one of the most anticipated wallet projects of 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.